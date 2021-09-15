iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE: Prices for Apple’s 2021 lineup

Apple’s highly anticipated September 14th virtual press conference brought us almost all the products we were expecting. The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were the stars of a show that also featured Apple Watch Series 7, iPad 9, and iPad mini 6 announcements. Absent from the event was the new AirPods 3, but Apple will likely introduce the earphones down the road. What really matters to buyers is the addition of iPhone 13 handsets to Apple’s 2021 iPhone lineup. Apple has revealed everything about the new devices, including the new iPhone price points and release dates. And, as with every new iPhone launch, the older models will remain in inventory for one more year, getting a significant price cut.

Apple’s 2021 iPhone lineup refresh explained

While some buyers are already eyeing one of the new iPhone 13 models, which start at the same prices as their predecessors, others might be looking for a brand new budget iPhone.

The $399 iPhone SE is always an affordable option. And the handset has been selling very well, according to previous estimates. But for just $100 more, you can walk out of an Apple Store with a brand new iPhone 11. It might be a 2019 device, but the iPhone 11 is still a terrific handset, one that will perform a lot better than Androids in the same price bracket.

The iPhone 12 remains in Apple’s lineup for at least one more year, starting at $599 with carrier deals (or $629 outright). Last year’s iPhone is also an excellent choice for buyers looking for a new handset rather than a pre-owned device.

But Apple has also discontinued two iPhone versions now that the iPhone 13 arrived. The iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Max are no longer available from Apple.com or in Apple Stores. You’ll have to look for them from third-party retailers who might still have stock. Both phones should get better prices than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, respectively. But there’s no pricing guidance from Apple, as the company doesn’t sell them in its stores.

Also, the 256GB iPhone SE is no longer available.

That said, let’s take a look at all the iPhone price points in Apple’s fall 2021 iPhone lineup.

From iPhone SE to iPhone 13 Pro Max: All prices explained

Like last year, Apple uses the same 5G iPhone price system that includes a $30 discount from carriers — it applies to the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. The same goes for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. In what follows, we’ll list the full prices for all these devices. That’s because you’ll pay the extra $30 if you choose to purchase one of these iPhones outright.

Also of note is the 1TB iPhone price tier, which is a new addition to Apple’s iPhone inventory. Apple has never sold iPhones with 1TB of storage before.

iPhone SE

64GB iPhone SE: $399

128GB iPhone SE: $449

iPhone 11

64GB iPhone 11: $499

128GB iPhone 11: $549

iPhone 12 mini

64GB iPhone 12 mini: $629

128GB iPhone 12 mini: $679

256GB iPhone 12 mini: $779

iPhone 12

64GB iPhone 12: $729

128GB iPhone 12: $779

256GB iPhone 12: $879

iPhone 13 mini

128GB iPhone 13 mini: $729

256GB iPhone 13 mini: $829

512GB iPhone 13 mini: $1,029

iPhone 13

128GB iPhone 13: $829

256GB iPhone 13: $929

512GB iPhone 13: $1,129

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB iPhone 13 Pro: $999

256GB iPhone 13 Pro: $1,099

512GB iPhone 13 Pro: $1,299

1TB iPhone 13 Pro: $1,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,099

256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,199

512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,399

1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,599

Price comparison at a glance

In total, Apple has 24 different iPhone offers in the store for the coming year. They run from $399 to $1,599, and there’s less overlap than before. Depending on your budget, the list below should help you decide on the best iPhone choice for you. Sometimes, paying as little as $50 to $100 might net you more storage or a newer iPhone generation.

Again, these are full price tags, that don’t account for the $30 carrier deals, trade-ins, and other special deals that could lower the entry price significantly.