Here’s everything Apple announced at its ‘California Streaming’ event

Another year, another iPhone. After months of leaks and rumors, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of its latest and greatest products, including the new iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, and new iPad mini. The iPhone and Apple Watch refreshes are pretty impressive, and the iPad mini refresh brings the device in line with other iPad models.

There’s a lot to know about the new devices. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything Apple announced at its fall 2021 “California Streaming” event.

iPhone 13 series

Front-and-center, as you might expect, was the iPhone 13 series. As rumored, there are four devices in the iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. None of the devices represent a massive upgrade over the iPhone 12 series, but they do get some improvements that we’ve been asking for for years.

Chief among those comes to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Finally, Apple has given the phones ProMotion displays, meaning they’ll offer smooth animations and a super-responsive feel. It’s the same tech that was previously available in the iPad Pro.

There are other updates to the phones too. They’ve gotten smaller notches than previous-generation iPhones. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have been given new horizontally-aligned camera modules. And, the sensor-shift camera tech that was previously only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

The camera on the iPhone 13 Pro models is also seriously upgraded, now offering larger sensors, and support for tech like the new Cinematic Mode.

Apple Watch Series 7

Contrary to the rumors, the Apple Watch did not get a new flat-edge design similar to that on offer by the iPhone and iPad. Instead, the device got a new larger display, with slimmer bezels — but it’s still the same overall shape and look as previous-generation Apple Watch models.

There are still upgrades to the device though. It supports a new fast-charging tech that should allow it to charge in as little as 45 minutes, which is perfect for those who use their watch for sleep tracking. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in the fall, but there’s no specific release date just yet.

New 10.2-inch iPad

In a somewhat surprising move, Apple took the wraps off of a new entry-level iPad at the event. The new device offers the same design as the previous-generation entry-level iPad, but adds an A13 Bionic processor, making for better overall performance.

The device still has the same display size, along with a Touch ID sensor at the bottom. It does, however, get a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera on the front, which supports Center Stage — a feature previously limited to the iPad Pro. And, it gets a True Tone display, which should make for a more natural-looking screen depending on your lighting.

The device has the same starting price of $329, which comes with 64GB of storage. It comes in both Silver and Space Gray, and there are cellular versions available too.

iPad mini

Apple also finally took the wraps off of a new iPad mini. The new model is getting the same edge-to-edge redesign on offer by the iPad Pro and iPad Air. The device looks very similar to the newest iPad Air — just smaller. That includes a Touch ID power button on the top, and availability in Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Gray.

The display on the iPad is a Liquid Retina Display, and measures 8.3 inches. That’s quite a bit bigger than the 7.9-inch display on the previous-generation model. The device offers some handy connectivity features too. At the bottom, there’s a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, and the cellular model supports 5G.

The rear camera is a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, while the front-facing camera is a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that supports Center Stage. And, because of the flat edges, the device supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. The iPad mini starts at $499, and it’s available for pre-order starting today.

