Apple just introduced a brand new iPad mini with an enhanced display

Apple today introduced a brand new iPad Mini today at its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 event. The iPad Mini announcement came in the wake of Apple introducing its 9th gen iPad.

All told, there’s a lot to like about the new iPad Mini. Design-wise. First and foremost, there are some subtle changes worth mentioning. The sixth iteration of the iPad Mini has smaller bezels than its predecessor. Additionally, the new iPad Mini will come in a variety of new color options.

Feature-wise, there’s a lot to like about the iPad Mini. Though the device doesn’t feature Face ID, Touch ID is arguably just as effective when you’re talking about the user experience on a tablet.

The new iPad Mini boasts an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an upgraded 12-megapixel camera on the back with True Tone flash, Landscape stereo speakers, 4K video recording, and, at long last, support for 5G connectivity.

As a point of reference, the previous iteration of the iPad Mini had a 7.9-inch display.

With a brand new A15 Bionic processor underneath the hood, the new iPad Mini is an absolute screamer. Compared to the previous model, the new iPad Mini has 40% faster CPU and an 80% boost in GPU performance.

Commenting on the new iPad Mini, Apple executive Greg Joswiak said:

With its ultra-portable design and wide range of uses from everyday tasks to creative and enterprise applications, there’s nothing else like iPad mini. With a new all-screen Liquid Retina display, massive boost in performance, new advanced cameras on the front and back, Center Stage, USB-C, 5G, and support for Apple Pencil, the new iPad mini is a huge leap forward that can be held in the palm of your hand.

With respect to the new iPad Mini display, Apple adds:

With advanced technologies such as 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination, images and video will be vibrant and come right up to the surface of the glass.

It’s also worth noting that Apple’s next-gen iPad Mini includes USB-C which can support up to 5Gbps data transfer.

The new iPad Mini is available for pre-order today and starts at $499. Of course, if you’re looking to up the storage or take advantage of 5G, the price will rise quite a bit. The new iPad Mini is available in the following colors: pink, starlight, purple, and space gray.

Developing…