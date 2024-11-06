iOS 18.2 public beta is now available to all users

If you’re excited about the upcoming iOS 18.2 update, Apple has just released its public beta. Here’s everything you need to know about this software, which is expected to be released in early December.

These are the top features available with iOS 18.2 public beta:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this; Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it;

Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it; Image Wand: “Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app;

“Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app; ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this.

For iPhone 16 users, iOS 18.2 public beta also unlocks new capabilities for Camera Control. Visual Intelligence helps users learn about objects and places faster than ever. Users can click and hold Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more.

Despite these Apple Intelligence features, Apple added a few more changes. For example, there’s an all-new Mail app, which uses on-device categorization to organize and sort incoming emails into different sections.

It’s possible to change default Messages and Phone apps, limit how loud your iPhone speakers can play media, and use the Voice Memos app upgrade.

Alongside the first public beta of iOS 18.2, the company has also seeded the first public test versions of iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2.