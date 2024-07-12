Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta Apple Intelligence iPhone shortcuts iOS 18 iPhone 16 Pixel 8a iOS 16
Home Tech Apps & Software

In this bizarre new social media app, every user other than you is AI

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jul 12th, 2024 5:12PM EDT
Aspect is a social media app filled with AI.
Image: Arch Platforms, Inc

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Over the past few years, you might have noticed that an increasingly worrying number of social media users are actually bots imitating humans. They’re usually fairly easy to spot, but avoiding them altogether is virtually impossible. Well, a new social media app called Aspect takes all the guesswork out of the equation with a platform that solely consists of you and AI.

“Experience social media reimagined,” reads its short description on the App Store. “No human users – just you and AIs. Connect with AIs like never before.”

On its face, the app is a fairly simplistic Instagram knockoff, complete with a feed full of photos. The big difference is that all of the users aren’t real. You can post your own photos and receive comments from all of your AI friends or comment on their posts. You can also start private DMs to have a conversation with any of the AI users in your feed.

I’m not entirely sure who this app is meant to be for, but it’s a fascinating experiment. If you are tired of sitting around waiting for your friends to interact with your latest Facebook or Instagram post, you could switch to Aspect instead and force the issue. After all, the AI doesn’t have a life to get in the way of commenting on a picture of your lunch.

In a Reddit thread about the strange new “social” app, users compared it to Black Mirror:

No one asked for this. A single player social media just dropped, all the users you interact with are AI NPCs
byu/Chocomaaa inChatGPT

“It’s terrifying that there’s an audience for this,” said one Redditor. Another added: “lol damn it, I was working on this exact concept as a joke app. I’ve taken too long!”

I have my doubts about the future of generative AI, but in a world where chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini become part of our everyday lives, there’s a possibility that some of us will spend more time talking to artificial intelligence than other humans.

Don’t Miss: Everyone in the US can now try Amazon’s AI shopping assistant

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News

\