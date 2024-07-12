Everyone in the US can now try Amazon’s AI shopping assistant

After introducing its AI shopping assistant Rufus in the Amazon Shopping app earlier this year, Amazon is now rolling the feature out to all customers in the US. As the company explained in February, Rufus has been trained on Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As, and information from across the web. It uses all of this training to answer any questions you might have about the products you’re thinking about buying.

According to a blog post on Amazon’s website, customers have been using Rufus to:

Understand product details

Hear what other customers have to say about products

Get product recommendations

Compare products to one another

Get updates about new products

Access current and past orders

Answer questions tangentially related to shopping

Much like other popular chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini, Rufus is more than a one-trick pony. In the blog post, Amazon notes that you can ask Rufus what you’ll need to make a soufflé. Using all of the information it gathered from the internet, Rufus can put together a list of relevant products from Amazon to help you complete the task.

The comparison factor could be especially useful, given the neverending march of technological advancement. Even if I do not know what the latest and greatest 4K TV is, I now have the ability to ask Rufus to find me the most advanced TV on Amazon.

How to use Amazon’s Rufus AI assistant

If you want to give Amazon’s Rufus a spin, the first step is to download (or update) the Amazon Shopping app on your mobile device. Once you have the latest version of the app installed, tap the orange and blue button at the bottom-right corner of the screen. This will open up a window with a text box and a series of suggestions to get you started.

How tot use Rufus in the Amazon Shopping app. Image source: Amazon

Remember, the AI assistant is still in beta, so there will be changes and updates to come.