First look: Amazon’s official Prime Day 2024 deals list & best early sales

Prime Day 2024 has officially been announced for July 16-17! There are millions of great deals planned this year on all the top brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung, KitchenAid, Dyson, Sonos, iRobot, and hundreds more. But this is Amazon, so you’re obviously not going to have to wait for the sale to officially begin to find great Prime Day deals.

Amazon just turned up the heat on its early Prime Day sales, offering great prices even earlier this year. The retailer also gave us a first look at its official Prime Day deals list for 2024, and it’s a banger! Amazon’s official Prime Day page is packed full of info, but we have so much more to show you, so you’ll find a special sneak peek down below. It includes some of the best Prime Day deals you can expect to see on July 16-17, as well as some sales that are already live right now.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Our expert commerce team has rounded up some of the best Prime Day sales you can already shop right now, before Prime Day officially begins. Just remember that you’ll need to be a Prime member to get these prices. The good news is that if you haven’t already joined Prime, you can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you hurry.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Amazon also launched a slew of new early Prime Day deals this week on Amazon devices. You can save on eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Fire Tablets, Blink cameras, Fire TV sticks, and plenty more. You’ll find all of those deals and more on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Even better than all that, there are offers right now that get you free money.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals sneak peek

Image source: Amazon

Now that we’ve covered some of the best early Prime Day 2024 deals that are already available to shop, let’s take a look at what’s coming during the main event. Ahead of the big sale, Amazon released a preview of the best Prime Day deals coming on July 16-17.

Amazon said that Prime Day will include millions of deals worldwide. Last year, there were more than 2 million deals available globally, so it seems like Prime Day 2024 will at least be on par with that.

Some of Amazon’s hottest Prime Day deals of the year are already available now, as we covered above. The retailer also included a preview of specific deals that we can expect to see on July 16-17 during Prime Day.

Below, you’ll find Amazon’s full press release.

Prime Day 2024: Preview 21 of the best deals to shop from Amazon on July 16-17

Discover Prime Day 2024 deals from top brands like Dyson, New Balance, and Sony.

Amazon’s Prime Day is returning for a 10th time! The 2024 event will kick off on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17, with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.

This year, Prime members will have exclusive access to shop more than five million deals worldwide across more than 35 categories—and have the opportunity to shop some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like Dyson, Pureology, and Alani Nu. Prime Day 2024 is also the perfect opportunity to stock up with savings on everyday essentials like batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and personal care products.

Excited to hear more about the savings you can expect to see during the big event? We’ve got good news: Below is a sneak peek at some of the top deals available to shop this Prime Day.

Electronics

Save up to 50% on select all-new Amazon devices including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Save up to 68% on select devices and bundles including Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi systems, Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 bundles, Fire TV Stick with an Xbox Wireless Controller bundle, Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, Fire 10 Kids tablet, and Ring Pet bundles

Save up to 40% on Sony headphones

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select Orolay apparel

Save up to 40% off select styles from Allbirds and Rothy’s

Save up to 35% off select products from Shopbop including Dr. Martens, Reebok, Fila, and APL

Save up to 30% on select shoes and apparel from New Balance

Save 20% on select pre-loved designer handbags & accessories from What Goes Around Comes Around

Save 20% on select luxury fashion and beauty from brands such as AREA, Giuseppe Zanotti, Altuzarra, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Cle de Peau

Beauty

Save up to 40% on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare

Save 30% on Urban Decay cosmetics and on Lancôme cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance

Save up to 30% on select haircare products from Amika, Biolage, and Color Wow

Save up to 30% on select skincare products from Innisfree, Clarins, and beauty products from goop and good.clean.goop

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from new-to-Amazon brands including Clinique, Kiehl’s, and Bumble and bumble

Save on celebrity brands like Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton, and Below 60 by Hilary Duff

Home

Save up to 50% on Keurig coffee brewers

Save up to 50% on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes

Save 45% on iRobot Roomba vacuums, mops, and combos

Save up to 40% on campus essentials from Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials

Save up to 35% on select kitchen and home appliances from Vitamix and Dyson

Save up to 30% on select Bissell products

Other great ways to save with Amazon this Prime Day

Unlock a limitless world of audio storytelling with 3 months of free Audible Premium Plus: Prime members can get their first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. Auto-renew at $14.95 a month after three months. Cancel anytime.

Save big with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus or you can earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability and terms.

Access the best deal ever on Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

Discover more deals with Buy with Prime: Prime members can save up to 35% on select products when they shop directly from participating brands’ websites like bareMinerals, BUXOM Cosmetics, Loops Beauty, and Carbone Fine Food, using Buy with Prime, which gives U.S.-based Prime members the option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites. Visit shopbuywithprime.amazon.com to learn more.

Save on Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription: This Prime Day, Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can get the new Amazon grocery subscription free for 3 months—unlocking unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. The deal is exclusively available to customers who have yet to try the subscription service.

Book discounted flights, rides, and experiences with Amazon Travel: Save on your summer plans with savings when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page. Prime members can save up to 30% off base fares with Southwest Airlines when booked by July 17 and save up to 30% off booked rental cars through SIXT. With over 300,000 activities, tours, and excursions to choose from, Prime members can save 20% off travel experiences with Viator. Prime members can skip the rental counter and book extraordinary vehicles from Turo by saving $30 off trips worth $150 or more.

Even more free games for Prime Members—for a limited time only: Prime Gaming is celebrating Prime members with more free games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, all of which are available for Prime members to claim for 48 hours starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. Visit the Prime Gaming blog for details.

How to join Prime

Not yet a Prime member? Now is the perfect time to join, as Prime Day is a member-exclusive event and it’s right around the corner. The benefits of a Prime membership go far beyond access to the biggest shopping event of the year. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.

Customers can join Prime today, or start a 30-day free trial (available to select, eligible customers), at amazon.com/prime.

Don’t miss Prime Day 2024 with BGR!

Image source: Amazon

Remember, the key here is that only Prime subscribers can shop all the sales available on Prime Day 2024. Make sure you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you’re not already a member. Then you can shop Prime Day deals without spending a penny on Prime!

Once Prime Day begins on July 16, be sure to follow BGR’s Prime Day 2024 coverage for all the best sales and deals.