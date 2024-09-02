How to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event: Live stream, start time, more

Apple will hold its special “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. During the keynote, the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods model.

Even though some media personalities and developers were invited to watch the event from Apple Park, people all over the world can watch it online, as the keynote will be pre-recorded, just like Apple’s other events in recent years. In this article, we’’’ll tell you how to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event from your Apple device, Windows computer, or Android device.

Best live stream options to watch online

If you’re planning to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event live, there are three possible options to stream the conference: From Apple’s YouTube channel, the Apple TV app, and the company’s website.

While I usually tune in to Apple’s keynotes from my Apple TV app on the Apple TV set-top box, the easiest way to watch the iPhone 16 event is from the YouTube page, as you can watch it from any device.

To watch it from the Apple TV app, open it before the conference starts, and you’ll see a banner for the event banner, which you can click. The same is worth it about watching the keynote from Apple’s website here.

What time does the iPhone 16 event start?

If you’re watching from California, the iPhone 16 event starts at 10 am PT. Here are the start times in other major time zones:

New York: 1 pm ET

Sao Paulo: 2 pm

London: 6 pm

Berlin: 7 pm

Beijing: 1 am

Tokyo: 2 am

Sydney: 3 am

Now that you know how to watch the iPhone 16 keynote live, you can discover what we expect Apple to unveil in our article below.