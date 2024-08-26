Apple sends invites for Sept. 9 ‘It’s Glowtime’ event for iPhone 16, AirPods 4, more

Apple just sent invites for the September 9 “It’s Glowtime” iPhone 16 event. Held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, the company is expected to introduce the iPhone 16 series, new Apple Watch models, AirPods, and more.

As usual, the event will take place at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on September 9, a Monday. Interestingly, rumors were right and Apple did announce the iPhone 16 event date for the second week of September. For the invite, it seems Apple Intelligence will play a big part during the keynote. Here’s what to expect about the event.

iPhone 16

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Following the iPhone 15 release, Apple is expected to introduce four iPhone 16 models at the September event. The base iPhone models are expected to feature the same design and display sizes but with vertical cameras instead of a diagonal orientation.

For the Pro and Pro Max, Apple will increase the display size to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. These iPhones will be powered by the A19 and A19 Pro chips, and the ultra-wide lens should get a 48MP sensor. Among the changes, the iPhone 16 Pro model could add a periscope lens, and most of the new models are expected to have longer battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 9 on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, Apple was expected to revamp its design. However, the latest rumors say the company will offer a similar design to the current generation but with bigger displays of 45mm and 49mm.

Rumors also suggest that Apple will add new health sensors, such as for sleep apnea, hypertension, and more, but it’s unclear if that’s actually happening.

AirPods 4

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple released the AirPods 3 in October 2022. An update is expected in late 2024, around September or October, per multiple reports. In addition to the H2 chip and improved battery life, these wireless earbuds could add hearing-aid-like features, such as Conversation Boost and Live Listen. Bloomberg reports that Apple is targeting the hearing aid market.

Although these features aren’t guaranteed, these are some of the likely additions coming to AirPods 4. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects Apple to announce two AirPods 4 models. Both would move to USB-C from Lightning. The entry-level version would look similar to AirPods 3, while the pricier model would have a non-replaceable ear tip for ANC. The higher-end model would get an updated charging case with speakers for Find My alerts.

iPhone 16 event wrap up

Besides the iPhone 16, there’s so much more we expect Apple to announce. Below, we gathered everything we think Cupertino will announce during its September 9 keynote.