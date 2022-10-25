Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps with iOS 16.1 Live Activities support

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1 to all users. The most important feature of this update is Live Activities support. With this function, it helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, right from your Lock Screen. Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps already supporting Live Activities.
One of the first apps to support Apple’s new features is Carrot Weather. It shows the weather forecast in a fun way and it now offers Live Activities support. The app now shows on the Lock Screen when it’s going to rain and for how long. This feature requires a subscription but it’s a very useful function for those already hooked up by this app.
Flighty is another one that already supports Live Activities. It helps users keep track of all their upcoming flights and it now shows your flight on the Lock Screen three hours before departure.
Apart from these apps, there are several others that already bring Live Activities support. Here’s a list shared in a Reddit thread:
- Time’s Up! is a visual timer app
- Structured is a visual planner app
- Sticky Timers and Countdowns offers multiple timers and countdowns
- Mango Baby is a newborn tracker
- Coachy helps you with gym exercises
- Crouton is a meal planner and recipe book
- Soor music player, Apple Music client
- LookUp is a visual English dictionary
- Bolt is a workout planner
- Dark Noise offers ambient noise such as rain, birds singing, etc
- Passcodes is a password manager
- Pestle is a recipe organizer app
- Paddle Logger for Watersports offers water sports tracking
- MD Clock is a clock widget app
- OffScreen limits screen time usage
- Fat Burn Tracker
- Slopes is a ski and snowboard tracker
- Grocery brings your grocery list right in your Lock Screen as Live Activities
- GoodTask is a task manager app
- Lumy is a sun tracker app
- FotMob brings soccer scores of your favorite matches
- Calzy brings a Live Activities calculator app
- Wolt Delivery is a food delivery app
- Just Press Record records voice using Live Activities API
- SmartGym
These are some of the apps already supporting Live Activities. Some of the applications users are willing to try with this new feature are Uber and Starbucks. Both of them will soon add support for Live Activities.
BGR will update this article with more options as more apps support this iOS 16.1 feature.