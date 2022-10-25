Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps with iOS 16.1 Live Activities support

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1 to all users. The most important feature of this update is Live Activities support. With this function, it helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, right from your Lock Screen. Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps already supporting Live Activities.

One of the first apps to support Apple’s new features is Carrot Weather. It shows the weather forecast in a fun way and it now offers Live Activities support. The app now shows on the Lock Screen when it’s going to rain and for how long. This feature requires a subscription but it’s a very useful function for those already hooked up by this app.

Flighty is another one that already supports Live Activities. It helps users keep track of all their upcoming flights and it now shows your flight on the Lock Screen three hours before departure.

Apart from these apps, there are several others that already bring Live Activities support. Here’s a list shared in a Reddit thread:

These are some of the apps already supporting Live Activities. Some of the applications users are willing to try with this new feature are Uber and Starbucks. Both of them will soon add support for Live Activities.

BGR will update this article with more options as more apps support this iOS 16.1 feature.