iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update

After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know.

With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the long-awaited Live Activities feature, which helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time right from your Lock Screen.

As first discovered by 9to5Mac, Apple is also bringing the ability to delete the Apple Wallet app. This feature comes as international watchdogs raise antitrust concerns over Apple Pay. It’s not clear whether Apple will ever add third-party Wallets to the iPhone, but at least users will be able to choose not to use the Wallet app.

In addition to that, Apple now offers Matter support, which is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

Another feature being made available with iOS 16 is iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is a new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on.

Last but not least, iPhone users can finally subscribe to Apple Fitness Plus without requiring an Apple Watch. You can learn more about iOS 16.1 update here.

Alongside iOS 16.1 RC, Apple is seeding iPadOS 16.1, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1.

BGR will bring the latest updates on these operating systems as we learn more about them during the day.

More Apple coverage: iOS 16.0.3 now available with more bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro models