iOS 16.0.3 now available with more bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro models

A couple of weeks after releasing iOS 16.0.2, Apple is now making available iOS 16.0.3 to all users. With this version of the operating system, the company is addressing several bugs affecting iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users.

According to the iPhone’s release notes, iOS 16.0.3 offers a fix for the following bugs:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro;

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models;

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro;

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email.

Apple had already announced that it would release iOS 16.0.3 soon. Now, it’s available to all users. Apart from that, Apple is also readying iOS 16.1, which will likely be available in the coming weeks.

With this future update, Apple will bring several features currently not available with the initial launch of iOS 16, such as:

Live Activities feature helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time right from your Lock Screen;

feature helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time right from your Lock Screen; Matter support is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms;

is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms; iCloud Shared Photo Library is a new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on.

iOS 16.0.3 is available to iPhone 8 and later.