Some iPhone 14 users are experiencing another annoying bug

Anytime there’s a new iOS release, bugs and performance issues are unfortunately the norm. Just a few weeks ago, for instance, there was that pesky copy-and-paste bug that was nothing short of an irritation. And now comes word that a completely new iOS 16 bug is causing headaches for some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users.

Word of the iOS 16 bug was first brought to light by MacRumors. The report relays that some iPhone users are seeing their devices freeze up after seeing a “SIM Not Supported” message pop up on the display. At this poi,nt it’s unclear what’s causing the issue, but an Apple support document notes that it’s a software issue.

The iOS 16 SIM bug is a software issue

Apple is said to be looking into the issue, which is a good start. Hopefully, a fix will arrive sooner rather than later with a new iOS update. In the interim, Apple is advising users to restore their device or take it to an Apple store for inspection.

As always, users should also make sure that their iPhone is up to date with the most recent version of iOS 16. This is especially true for iPhone 14 users who haven’t updated their devices since activation. To this point, a recent iOS 16 update addressed a myriad of iOS 16 bugs, including the following:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro;

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models;

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro;

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email.

Users can check for iOS software updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 16 bugs notwithstanding, the latest iteration of iOS has no shortage of compelling features that make upgrading a no-brainer. To this point, here are 8 hidden iOS 16 features you probably weren’t aware of.