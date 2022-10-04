iOS 16.1 beta 4 now available to developers, here are the top features

iOS 16.1 beta 4 is now available to developers. With Apple finishing the beta cycle of its next update for the iPhones and preparing to release the new operating systems for iPads and Macs with iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura, here are the top features of iOS 16.1.

iOS 16.1 beta 4 brings a handful of new features that were left behind in the first release of iOS 16 while also adding some other unseen functions such as a tweaked battery charging indicator and Clean Energy Charging feature.

With iOS 16.1, Apple will add the long-awaited Live Activities feature, which helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time right from your Lock Screen.

As first discovered by 9to5Mac, Apple is readying the ability to delete the Apple Wallet app. This feature comes as international watchdogs raise antitrust concerns over Apple Pay. It’s not clear whether Apple will ever add third-party Wallets to the iPhone, but at least users will be able to choose not to use the Wallet app.

In addition to that, Apple is readying Matter support, which is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

Another feature being made available with iOS 16.1 beta 4 is iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is a new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on.

Alongside iOS 16.1 beta 4, Apple is seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 5, macOS 13 Ventura beta 10, and tvOS 16.1 beta 4.

BGR will bring the latest updates on these operating systems as we learn more about them during the day.