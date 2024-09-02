Don’t expect these 5 new Apple products at the iPhone 16 event

The iPhone 16 event will take place exactly one week from now. While we expect several new products to be unveiled by Apple, the company might hold off on some of its most anticipated devices until sometime later this year or even next year. With that in mind, we’ve put together a roundup of some of the most eagerly awaited new Apple devices that are launching soon, but not at the “It’s Glowtime” event that’s set to take place on Monday, September 9th.

Apple Watch SE 3

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

A last-minute leak by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reveals that the Apple Watch SE 3 won’t be released at the iPhone 16 event. If that turns out to be accurate, Apple will break its two-year cycle of Apple Watch SE updates. Besides an Apple Watch Series 8-like design, this device was expected to have a plastic body, a better processor, and new health features. It’s now scheduled to be released next year with the iPhone 17.

AirPods Max 2

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Count me in as one of the Apple users who can’t wait for AirPods Max 2 to be released. Rumors so far haven’t given us a great look at these premium headphones. However, I expect Apple to add a better audio chip, Find My capabilities, Lossless support, and all the fancy features coming to AirPods Pro with iOS 18. These headphones are expected to launch later this year.

M4 Macs

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple usually doesn’t unveil Macs at iPhone keynotes. This year won’t be different, so you shouldn’t expect M4 Macs at the iPhone 16 event. Cupertino usually releases new Macs in October or November. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently said Apple aims to launch new M4 Macs in November. Possibly, we’ll see a new Mac mini, MacBook Pro models, and a new iMac.

Here’s when to expect new M4 Macs

Apple TV 4K

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The latest Apple TV was released in 2022, a year after the previous model. At this moment, it’s unclear when Apple plans to upgrade this device, even though it was first expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2024. Rumors suggest a new model could come with Apple Intelligence features, the A17 Pro chip, and a camera. However, you shouldn’t expect this set-top box before early 2025.

AirTag 2

Image source: Apple Inc.

Lastly, don’t expect Apple’s AirTag 2 at the iPhone 16 event. Even though this product needs a new generation with a better ultrawide band chip and louder speakers, it seems Apple is readying a 2025 release for its item tracker. We really hope Apple offers the AirTag in new form factors as well.

iPhone 16 event wrap up

