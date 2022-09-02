Days before Apple event, iPhone passes Android in US market share

As news headlines go, Apple CEO Tim Cook probably couldn’t be happier with new research out on Friday that will fire up the old iPhone vs Android debate anew — and which represents a big milestone for Apple’s most important product just days before the iPhone 14 event on September 7.

Not only has the iPhone US market share just hit an all-time high. It also utterly dominates the premium smartphone sales category globally, approaching an 80% share of the segment comprised of phones that top $1,000. But even more important: iPhone now commands more than 50% of the smartphone market in the US. Said another way, Apple with its brand loyalty and often super-expensive phones has now passed Android stateside.

iPhone vs Android — a new leader in the US

The data behind that news comes from Counterpoint Research and covers the quarter that ended in June. Notably, this is also the first time Apple has been able to claim a majority of devices in use (per Barron’s) since 2007 — which was, of course, pre-Android. And also the year the very first iPhone went on sale.

“Consumers whose finances were not affected by the pandemic have been using the extra disposable income created due to restricted travel to buy more expensive devices, including smartphones,” Counterpoint senior analyst Varun Mishra said in a news release, adding context for the surge in sales of Apple’s pricier devices.

“During the pandemic, users also realized the importance of smartphones and started seeing more value in upgrading their devices. Another interesting factor is that this trend in the ultra-premium market is ubiquitous across regions, despite inflationary pressures. This is because affluent consumers are not affected by the current economic headwinds.”

iPhone 14 event

