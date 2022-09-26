Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch

For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.

Over the weekend, one Reddit thread dove head first into the Android vs. iPhone war with a simple question: Why will some Android users never switch to iPhone? At the time of writing, there are over 28,000 responses, so we decided to round up some of the best.

Why won’t Android users switch to iPhone?

One of the most common refrains from Android fans is how much they appreciate the freedom that Android gives them. iOS is a walled garden, and Android users are accustomed to being able to modify their devices as they see fit:

“I like my freedom. Android users are the admin of the phone. In contrast, iPhone user feels like they are just a user,” said rcpogi.

“Apple is too restrictive,” said Tart-Strange.

“One of the main reasons why I had decided to get an Android after having an iPhone was the fact that they force me to use iTunes just to add music and videos onto my phone when it should be something that I can just simply copy and paste,” said Popsip926.

Price is also a major factor for many Android device owners. While the most popular flagship Android phones cost as much as or more than an iPhone, there are countless other vendors offering cheaper devices that run the same operating system:

“Why do people just assume that phones need to be flagship-spec? For 98% of people who just message and flick through Instagram you do not need a $1000USD phone. There are SO MANY “midrange” phones for 1/3 the price of the flagships that do everything a vast majority of people will ever need,” said Preachey.

"Yeah I have Samsung A52, was like £249 all in for the phone. Don't see the point in spending double to get a flagship. Just to be clear, I'm not even a Samsung fan, it's just the best price/performance at my price point," said Current_Turn353.

Other Redditors mentioned the flexibility to switch manufacturers year-to-year, the universal back button, a genuine choice in web browsers, and familiarity with the OS. Some people just don’t want to learn how to use a new operating system.

If you want to see more reasons why Android users won’t switch to iPhone, visit the thread.

