Best iPhone apps that support Apple’s newest iOS 18 features

With iOS 18 now available to iPhone users, several apps have been updated to support the latest features. That includes Control Center widgets, Lock Screen widgets, dark and tinted icons, and more.

In this article, you’ll find the best iPhone apps that are more than ready for iOS 18, making your experience even more personalized and unique.

Gentler Streak: This popular fitness app offers 24 icons in dark and tinted modes, tinted Go Gentler and Daily status widgets, the ability to open the app from the Control Center, and a watchOS 11 double-tap gesture for simplified navigation.

Carrot Weather: All of Carrot’s icons are ready for dark and tinted options. The popular weather app also added shortcuts to the Control Center.

Waterllama: This water-tracking app is ready for iOS 18. Unlike other apps, this one offers animated Control Center widgets, so logging liquid consumption is funnier and prettier than ever.

Halide: A pro-grade camera app Halide added Lock Screen widget support, making it perfect to switch from the main Camera toggle to this app instead.

Lumy: The sunrise and sunset app added State of Mind integration, which brings personalized suggestions based on mood entries in iOS 18’s Health app. There’s also Control Center integration for quick access to core features and optimized tinted widgets.

NowPlaying: This app features new Control Center and Lock Screen buttons to scan physical albums and/or listen to songs/albums, in addition to 40 icons ready for dark and tinted modes.

Tripsy: One of the best travel apps for iPhone has been updated with iOS 18 features, including Control Center widgets that open details about your next trip or a list. The app also adds support to dark and tinted icons.

Fantastical: The calendar app adds tinted icons and widgets. Users can quickly access their tasks from the Control Center or create events from there.

Wrap up

These are some of the best iPhone apps that added support for iOS 18 latest features. Below, you can learn more about this software update.