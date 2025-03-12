Apple’s first new products of 2025 are now available in stores

Apple isn’t holding a spring event this year, but that doesn’t mean the company is resting on its laurels. Last week, the Cupertino company introduced four new products, all of which are now available in stores. These are the first new Apple products of 2025:

Our new MacBook Air, Mac Studio, iPad Air, and iPad are more powerful than ever, and they’re available today! pic.twitter.com/y4ofuTsDq5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 12, 2025

iPad Air M3: This iPad is a small upgrade over the M2 model, which launched less than a year ago. Despite a spec upgrade for certain tasks, in addition to hardware-accelerated ray tracing for this model, the main change for this tablet is the new Magic Keyboard, which is cheaper and also more similar to the one available with the M4 iPad Pro. iPad users can still choose this tablet in the same colors and 11- and 13-inch versions.

iPad (A16 Bionic): Apple decided to offer a modest update to its cheaper iPad this year. It now features the A16 Bionic chip. Even though it’s the first new product not to feature Apple Intelligence since it was released a few months ago, it might still be a worthwhile upgrade for some customers, as it now comes with a minimum of 128GB of storage.

Image source: Apple Inc.

M4 MacBook Air: A day after the new iPad models were announced, Apple continued introducing new products with the M4 MacBook Air. This device keeps the same design as the previous model but in a new sky blue color. The M4 chip also makes this laptop faster, and a new 12MP Center Stage camera is perfect for meetings.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Mac Studio (2025): Surprising everyone, Apple introduced a new Mac Studio with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips. With up to 512GB of unified memory and 16TB of SSD, this machine can cost up to $14,000. Reviewed by BGR, the new Mac Studio is great for anyone who needs to push their workflows to the limit. Also, there might be a bit of confusion about which chip to choose.

What’s next for Apple?

Apple has many more products to introduce this year. It’s possible that the company will introduce its AirTag 2 item tracker in the next few months. Apple could also unveil a new Mac Pro and even tease its HomePod with a screen this summer.

By the fall, we should see new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and M5 Macs.