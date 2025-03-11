Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) review

Mac Studio Rating: 4.5 Stars The 2025 Mac Studio steps performance up to the extreme, with options for huge amounts of memory, and the same awesome design. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Sleek design

Sleek design Front-facing ports

Front-facing ports Tons of ports on the back

Tons of ports on the back Massive performance

Massive performance Lots of options for memory and storage Cons Expensive Buy From List Price Sale Price Apple $1,999 $1,999 See It

The Mac Studio is growing up.

When it first launched, the Mac Studio arguably felt kind of like a compromise, sitting in between the low-cost Mac Mini and the high-performance Mac Pro. But these days, it has grown into its place, serving as the machine to get if you want the highest performance you can get, with the best Apple Silicon has to offer. For 2025, the M3 Ultra Mac Studio is that machine.

To be clear, the 2025 Mac Studio models don’t necessarily reinvent the concept of the Mac Studio. They also don’t need to — they have the same small footprint, with the same excellent port selection, including some ports that remain accessible on the front. They also introduce some confusion into the lineup, given the fact that they’re now available with the super-fast M4 Max available in the MacBook Pro, and an all-new chip that exists in the M3 family — the M3 Ultra. That’s the model we’re reviewing.

So, how much better is the Mac Studio in 2025 — and how should you decide between the M4 Max and the M3 Ultra?

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) specs

Dimensions 7.7 x 7.7 x 3.7 inches Chipset Apple M4 Max, Apple M3 Ultra Memory M4 Max: 36GB, 48GB, 64GB, 128GB

M3 Ultra: 96GB, 256GB, 512GB Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 16TB Ports Rear: 4x Thunderbolt 5, 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack

Front: 2x USB-C (M4 Max), 2x Thunderbolt 5 (M3 Ultra), SDXC card slot Colors Silver Price $1,999+

Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) review: Design

The Mac Studio sticks with the same design, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s a clean, stylish machine that looks great on any desk and stays super compact at 7.7 x 7.7 inches and 3.7 inches tall. I’ve found it the perfect size for placing under a monitor stand, but even if you don’t tuck it away, its small build means it should be easy to find a place for it.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

For the kind of performance it delivers, it’s still kind of crazy how small the Mac Studio is. If you’re in the Windows world, there’s really nothing quite like it, mostly because Windows ARM chips just aren’t on the same level as Apple’s M-series yet, at least in the high-end.

The only big downside in terms of design? The Mac Studio still only comes in Silver, and there’s no Space Gray or Midnight option yet. I would have liked to see the Mac Studio get the Space Gray treatment.

Ports

The Mac Studio still has one of the best port selections you’ll find on any Mac, which is a huge plus for anyone who works with a variety of accessories. On the back, you get four Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI 2.1, a 10Gb Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. While having the headphone jack on the rear might be a bit annoying for wired headphone users, it makes sense for those who use desktop speakers. A particularly nice touch is that Apple has kept the two USB-A ports, which is a rarity on modern Macs. With most other Apple computers ditching USB-A entirely, it’s great to have them here for anyone still using older peripherals.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The front-facing ports make the Mac Studio even more convenient to use, allowing you to quickly connect external drives, SD cards, or other accessories without fumbling around the back. Both the M4 Max and M3 Ultra models include two USB-C ports and an SD card slot, but there’s a slight difference in performance. On the M4 Max, the USB-C ports support speeds up to 10Gb/s, while on the M3 Ultra, they’re upgraded to full Thunderbolt 5 ports. Most people probably won’t need front-facing Thunderbolt 5, but for those who work with high-speed external storage, it’s a nice extra.

Overall, the Mac Studio’s port selection is excellent, giving you everything you need without forcing you to use dongles. The mix of legacy USB-A, high-speed Thunderbolt, and easily accessible front ports helps make the Mac Studio as versatile as ever.

Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) review: Performance

Before diving into performance, it’s worth sorting through the different chip options available for the Mac Studio—because, honestly, it’s a little confusing. The machine comes in two main configurations: M4 Max and M3 Ultra. Despite what the names suggest, the M3 Ultra isn’t actually behind the M4 Max in terms of power. Instead, it’s built on the M3 architecture and essentially fuses two M3 Max chips together using Apple’s UltraFusion technology. While it’s technically from the previous chip generation, the M3 Ultra is still significantly more powerful than the M4 Max, making it the better choice for tasks that require more power than the M4 Max can deliver.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Things get even more complex when you start looking at core counts. The M4 Max comes in two versions: one with a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU, and another with a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU. The M3 Ultra, on the other hand, is available in a 28-core CPU and 60-core GPU configuration or a maxed-out 32-core CPU with an 80-core GPU. Beyond that, the Mac Studio can be configured with anywhere between 36GB and a staggering 512GB of unified memory. Our review model is the top-end M3 Ultra variant, paired with a hefty 256GB of RAM, making it a powerhouse for professional workloads.

So, how do you decide which model to get? For most users, the base M4 Max version is more than capable, especially for things like audio editing or moderately demanding video editing. If you’re dealing with ultra-demanding video workflows or heavy-duty 3D rendering, the M3 Ultra is the way to go. RAM also introduces some confusion. Basically, more RAM helps with handling multiple applications and large projects, but only specialized creative professionals will truly benefit from upgrading to the highest tiers.

All this to say, the Mac Studio is an absolute powerhouse. Now, admittedly, it’s pretty rare that I would need a machine like the M3 Ultra Mac Studio in my job as a writer. This computer is far and away more than the* vast* majority of people will ever need from their computer. But again, it doesn’t exist for most people — it exists for the niche specialized user who needs that ultimate performance.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That’s not necessarily true of the M4 Max model, though. To be clear, it’s also very powerful — but it serves as a good choice for video editors and graphic designers who don’t need a machine that can color-correct on many 8K clips at a time. The average video editor will be perfectly happy with the M4 Max Mac Studio, as will all but the most demanding other users.

Conclusions

I love the Mac Studio. It’s ultra-powerful, has front-facing ports, and takes up a fraction of the space that comparable PCs do. Even though the design hasn’t changed, I still appreciate how compact and sleek the Mac Studio is, and the front-facing ports are a small but meaningful convenience.

For most people, the M4 Max model is the smarter choice. While the M3 Ultra is incredibly powerful, it’s overkill for all but the most demanding creative professionals working with high-resolution video or complex 3D rendering. With its excellent performance, great connectivity, and sleek design, the Mac Studio is an excellent desktop for those willing to spend $2,000 or more. If you’re after a high-performance Mac with the flexibility to handle a wide range of professional tasks, it’s still the single best option available.

The competition

The Mac Mini is a great option for those who want a compact and affordable Mac, but it’s not as powerful as the Mac Studio. Even the highest-end Mac Mini with the M4 Pro chip doesn’t reach the performance offered by the base M4 Max Mac Studio, making the Studio a much better choice for professionals who need extra power.

The Mac Pro, despite its reputation as Apple’s high-end desktop, hasn’t been updated in a while and is actually less powerful than the Mac Studio in its current form. While it offers better internal expandability, its performance lags behind the M3 Ultra Mac Studio, making it hard to justify for most professionals unless PCIe expansion is an absolute necessity.

Should I buy the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra)?

Yes. If you need blazing-fast performance in a Mac desktop, the top-of-the-line Mac Studio is the way to go.