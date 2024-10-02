Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium is an extravagance that’s totally worth it

Rumors about Apple releasing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black started to ramp up a little before the company unveiled last year’s Apple Watch Ultra 2. Similar things happened with other products, such as the famous iPhone X in Gold, which later became the new color for the XS.

Then, during its iPhone 16 event, instead of announcing the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple added a new color option to the Ultra 2: Black Titanium. My first reaction to this product was, “I wish I had waited for this version.” Then, I tried to convince myself that the Natural Titanium option I already had was fine and was holding up very well.

However, after trying the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium, I have to say that it’s fantastic. While I wouldn’t encourage anyone with an Ultra 1 or, god forbid, an Ultra 2 to upgrade only for the color, I have a few thoughts on this update.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Personally, I think the Black Titanium option feels more premium and also more discreet. Even though the watch still has a massive 49mm display, it doesn’t feel as provocative as the other version since, most of the time, the black frame matches the bezels and the Always-On display. I also enjoyed the new Trail Loop in Black, a versatile band for practicing sports and hanging out.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Over the past year, even though I have religiously continued wearing my Apple Watch Ultra, I switched it more often for classic watches, as they would go well on social occasions.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Despite that, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains a solid upgrade, as it still has a brighter display, better speakers, and microphones, and it will soon get a feature introduced with Apple Watch Series 10, sleep apnea detection.

The most rugged Apple Watch available to date also adds several new features with watchOS 11, including new apps, smart experiences, and exclusive watch faces, as previously highlighted by BGR.