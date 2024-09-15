Hands-on with the exclusive new watchOS 11 Watch Faces

During the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple introduced a single Watch Face exclusive to watchOS 11. However, after the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 10, the company unveiled two more faces for users, which are available with the Release Candidate version of watchOS 11. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Photos Face: Over the years, Apple has offered different takes on the Photos Face. This time, it says you can cycle through your chosen photos or a synced album as watch faces. These photos can be of specific people, places, pets, and cities from the photo library, and a new photo appears every time you raise your wrist or tap the display. You can choose from three different styles and select up to 24 photos.

watchOS 11 Photos Face Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Reflections: Referencing the materials used to make the Apple Watch, this face features a metallic sunburst dial that reflects light in response to the movement of your wrist. Reflections are available in a range of colors and feature four customizable complications.

Flux: Flux combines typography with color and movement to show the passing of time. Color fills the face from the bottom as seconds count up, and the numerals snap into new forms when the minute changes. Both the colors and numerals are consistently in flux.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Flux Watch Face is my favorite watchOS 11 option

Editing the FlFluxatchOS 11 Watch Face. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After trying the Photos Face throughout the beta testing of watchOS 11, I was happy to see Apple adding two other options. While I can see why many people enjoy the Photos Face, I don’t think they are for me. However, seeing how they mix with time is interesting.

The Flux Watch Face is the most enjoyable, especially with several colors and three different numeral options. The face also changes how the time is displayed depending on the hour. It also looks good on Apple Watch Ultra.

watchOS 11 Reflections Watch Face Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Another great option is the Reflections Watch Face. At first, I thought it would look cooler on regular Apple Watch models. However, I think the Jet Black option looks great on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Nonetheless, it’s nice to see how the different materials reflect while I move my wrist to see the time. A more condensed version of this face is also possible with a few complications.