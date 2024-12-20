Apple was just forced to discontinue the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and 14 Plus in Europe

A week after the French blog iGeneration reported that Apple would have to discontinue some iPhone models in Europe, the company has now started to pull iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus from the European market.

The news was first reported by MacRumors. While Apple has a December 28 deadline to only sell iPhone models with a USB-C connector, the company has now begun to remove its Lightning options from some stores.

Even though Apple could have tweaked those smartphones and added a USB-C port, as it did with the AirPods Max, the company has decided not to follow this path.

Thankfully, European customers shouldn’t be too worried about the sudden lack of iPhone options. A fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to launch early next year, which means the current generation will soon be discontinued anyway. Besides that, when Apple introduces the iPhone 17 line next September, it will also stop selling the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In other words, Apple would have discontinued these iPhone models anyway in 2025. Also, if you’re not in Europe, you don’t have to worry about this, as Cupertino will continue to sell them until new models are introduced over the course of the year.

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design like the iPhone 14 with a single camera, the A18 processor, and Apple’s new 5G modem. By the second half of 2025, Cupertino is rumored to launch the iPhone 17 lineup, including an all-new iPhone 17 Air, which will be the thinnest iPhone to date with some high-end features but hardware that’s not as good as an iPhone Pro.

BGR reached out to Apple for comment but did not hear back at the time this story was published. We’ll update it if we hear from the company.