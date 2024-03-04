Apple skipping its March event might mean boring iPad Pro and MacBook Air updates

With several products expected to be released before WWDC 2024, it’s a shame that Apple might not hold a March event. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Cupertino plans to announce its upcoming products with several press releases and marketing videos instead of a keynote.

Although a keynote was never rumored, Apple does typically host a press conference in March. I think this change might hint at a mild update for those waiting for a new iPad Pro and the M3 MacBook Air.

In addition, if Apple considered that scary fast event for the Mac and the M3 lineup worth it, well, I have some bad news for you.

I really wanted this new iPad Pro to be the ultimate Apple tablet

In the last Apple event of 2023, the company announced new MacBook Pro models and the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors. While I think that keynote existed to show the power of the pro recording capabilities of the iPhone 15, if these upcoming products aren’t enough just to be shown off in a dedicated presentation, they might be too mild.

Personally, that’s a shame because I was really hoping to buy this OLED iPad Pro. With a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd gen) with me for years, I thought this could be the year I’d finally upgrade to a new Pro model.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Several changes are expected for this tablet related to its design, processor, camera capabilities, and even accessories. Unfortunately, one thing isn’t changing, and I keep making myself forget about that: iPadOS.

iPad’s operating system isn’t there. After all these years, it’s still limiting. The app offering isn’t as strong as the Mac’s, and it feels like you’re just paying extra for a shinier design. Still, you shouldn’t get an iPad if you want the job done.

In addition, I feel it’s bizarre that Apple might announce a larger iPad Air, and the company won’t hold an event to discuss this major change in its lineup. I once wrote that the iPad lineup is a mess and is becoming even more complicated.

Finally, I understand why you don’t need a keynote about the M3 MacBook Air, but I thought this would be a big year for the iPad.

When can you expect an Apple event?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If what Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said was right, the first Apple event might be WWDC 2024. While the company has much to discuss regarding its upcoming software updates, including iOS 18, filled with generative AI capabilities, I was hoping a spring event would set the tone for the year.

After releasing Apple Vision Pro with a press release, it’s just sad that the company will do the same with several of its iPads and Macs.

That said, I hope Apple proves me wrong, and these press releases won’t be as dull as they are looking right now.