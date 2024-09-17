Apple releases beta 4 of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1

As the iPhone 16 release approaches, Apple keeps testing iOS 18.1. With beta 4, Apple keeps adding more Apple Intelligence features. Alongside iOS 18.1, Apple is also seeding the fourth testing versions of iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

With the previous beta, Apple added the following Apple Intelligence features:

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject. Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

Besides that, iPhone 15 Pro users can take advantage of these functions with the latest iOS 18.1 beta:

Just hit record in the Notes or Phone apps to capture audio recordings and transcripts. Apple Intelligence generates summaries of your transcripts, so you can get to the most important information at a glance. Smart Reply in Mail: Quickly draft an email response with all the right details. Apple Intelligence can identify the question you were asked in an email and offer relevant selections to include in your response.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about what’s new with iOS 18.1 beta 4. Alongside this version, Apple is also releasing the fourth beta version of iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to developers.