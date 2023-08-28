Apple might ditch iPhone 15 leather case for a new material it’s never used before

With the iPhone 15 expected to be announced in a few weeks, we have heard rumors about its colors and accessories. Previously, BGR reported that the standard iPhone 15 models might not have a leather case option, but now, a Weibo leaker – corroborated by other X (former Twitter) users – says the iPhone 15 Pro will also ditch the leather case with a woven shell material.

The new cases were leaked by Weibo user UnclePan. He says, “I said before that there will be no leather case for the iPhone this year, instead a woven shell.” From the image he shared on Weibo, these cases look like they will have a velvety feel – although it’s unclear how they will behave outdoors.

The colors shared were purple, gray, deep green, navy blue, and black. In addition, X users Majin Bu and DuanRui shared a few other images of this upcoming woven shell case in a Bordeaux color. This case has the Action Button cutout, and even though they’re not Apple’s, both leakers expect them to be close to what Cupertino will unveil.

Possible iPhone 15 Pro case Image source: Majin Bu/X

Although it’s unclear why Apple could be ditching the iPhone 15 leather case, a reason comes to mind. With the company’s goal of being 100% carbon-free by 2030, including its subsidiaries, it makes sense if Apple stops buying leather to produce its case in favor of a new material, as this could help the company achieve its carbon-neutral goal.

Interestingly. Majin Bu also shared yesterday updated schematics of the iPhone 15 cases. He says they were presented as a “MagSafe environmental protection cloth leather case,” which could mean Apple plans to opt for vegan leather or something similar. The photos shared by By on his X account were actually leather, but he doesn’t think Apple will use the same material.

Interestingly, from all the five cases he shared, technically, only three match the rumored colors of the iPhone 15 Pro: Black, Gray, and Blue, although it’s important to note that the titanium finish might make them look a bit different in real life.

With the iPhone 15 expected to be announced in two weeks, BGR has gathered everything we know about this upcoming release, and you can learn more about it below.