Apple won’t make leather cases for iPhone 15 series, leaker claims

Standard iPhone 15 models might not get a leather case with this year’s update. With that, Apple would only sell silicone and transparent cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The information comes from reliable leaker DuanRui on X. He says, “I’ve heard that Apple won’t be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series.”

Interestingly, another prominent iPhone case leaker, X user Majin Bu, said that “the leather cases schematics have been out,” which means Apple plans to release them to all models.

In addition, Bu was the one that leaked a few weeks ago eight new leather cases coming to the new iPhones. Although the color’s name might change, he showed the possible leather cases for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Of all the options, at least five would also be available to the standard models: Black, Blue, Dark Purple, Green, and Light Brown.

Although it’s unclear why Apple might skip leather cases for the standard iPhone 15 models, one of the reasons could be customers not buying them. Apple cases are expensive, and leather is usually an option the iPhone Pro buyers choose. That said, limiting options could make users immediately go for silicone or transparent cases.

Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island cutout to all four models for this year’s iPhone updates. Although ProMotion and Always-On display technologies will remain exclusive to the Pro versions, the standard models will get this new look.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic will be available with the iPhone 15 and Plus models, while the Pro versions will get the new A17 Bionic, which is said to be 35% faster while consuming less power. In addition, these models will get a titanium frame instead of stainless steel, and the Pro Max could get a periscope lens for the first time.

Less than a month from now, we’ll discover what changes Apple will bring to the iPhone 15 series, including new accessories, such as cases. You can learn everything we know about these new iPhones below.