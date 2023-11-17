Apple leak says almost all MacBook and iPad models will get OLED by 2027

The iPad Pro is expected to be the first tablet from Apple to feature an OLED display. Rumors so far say this will happen in early 2024. Besides that, we expect the high-end MacBook Pro models to follow this trend by 2026, with the 8th generation of this panel technology.

Now, according to ET News (via MacRumors), Apple wants to revamp almost all iPads and the entire MacBook lineup with OLED by 2027.

As mentioned above, the publication also expects this transition to begin with the iPad Pro in 2024, with both 11-inch and 13-inch models featuring this technology. Then, by 2026, Apple will add OLED to the iPad Air and iPad mini. However, the display technology will differ, as these tablets will lack ProMotion and will only use a single-stack low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED. In contrast, the iPad Pro will use a two-stack tandem, glass-substrated-based hybrid OLED.

Interestingly, the recently-rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air will only get an OLED display by 2027. It’s unclear if this is when Apple will unveil it or if it’s only a new generation of a product that could be released in 2024. Also, by 2027, Apple will significantly improve the light efficiency of the OLED panel on the iPad Pro, as it might use the color filter on encapsulation (CoE), which could reduce power consumption by 20%.

14-Inch M3 Max MacBook Pro Display Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Then, for the MacBook lineup, ET News says OLED will be added starting in 2025 with the 16-inch model, followed by the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch models in 2026 – which also includes MacBook Air units.

At the moment, reports diverge when Apple will add this panel technology for the MacBook, as some believe Apple might delay this introduction to 2026. In addition, it would feel off if only the 16-inch model gets an OLED display, but the 14-inch iterations remain with miniLED.

BGR will keep following Apple’s upgrades to its iPad and MacBook lineups, and we’ll report back once we hear more about them.