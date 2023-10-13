Yet another report says OLED MacBook Pro won’t launch until 2026

It’s practically confirmed that the MacBook Pro will transition from a miniLED to an OLED display. According to a report by UBI Research (via The Elec), Samsung will start mass producing the 8th generation OLED in the first half of 2026.

UBI Research says, “Samsung Display decided to invest in the 8th generation OLED line for IT products early this year,” including laptops, tablets, and monitors. The company is expected to start mass-producing its display in the first half of 2026.

According to the report, after announcing the $3.1B investment in the technology last April, the South Korean firm has been ordering equipment to create the 8th generation OLED, which will be available with an upcoming MacBook Pro model.

UBI Research also expects LG Display and BOE to invest in the 8th generation OLED, although it still needs to secure investment funds and customers to develop this technology. Visionox is also discussing betting on this display improvement, although it’s unclear if it could also manufacture for Apple’s future products as well.

With Apple ditching miniLED and LC for OLED on the iPad Pro in 2024, this annual panel shipment is expected to jump from 7.9 million units in 2023 to 18.8 million in 2024. By 2026, OLED shipments could increase to 26.9 million units and 31.1 million units in 2027.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young addressed MacBook Pros with OLED panels during a webinar with Bloomberg this week. He said Apple’s supply chain partners are developing lines for laptop-sized PLED panels. The process will take a few years. Therefore, Apple will only launch MacBook Pro models with OLED screens in 2026 or 2027.

That said, while Samsung will be manufacturing this new OLED panel in the first half of 2026, it will be up to Apple and its schedule to release a MacBook Pro with this technology in the second half of 2026 or early 2027.