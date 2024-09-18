Apple is now manufacturing one of its iPhone chips in the US

TSMC Arizona’s factory has started producing Apple’s A16 Bionic chips. First introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, Cupertino has begun making one of its latest processors in America, as it had previously promised to do so.

Even though Apple’s latest smartphones feature the new second-generation 3nm chip, the A18, it’s still a reasonably impressive processor to be made outside of Taiwan, showing Apple is serious about bringing some of its latest technologies back home.

The information comes from independent journalist Tim Culpan. According to his sources, the A16 Bionic chip is currently being manufactured at Phase 1 of TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona in “small but significant numbers.” When the second stage of Phase 1 FB is completed, the volume will ramp up “considerably.”

TSMC still aims to be fully functional in the first half of 2025. Interestingly enough, TSMC uses the same N4F manufacturing process in Taiwan to produce the American’s A16 Bionic processor, an “enhanced” version of the 5nm manufacturing process.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Currently, the only products Apple sells that offer this chip are the regular iPhone 15 models. It’s unclear if some of the iPhone 15 production could be made in the US or if Apple is ramping up production for a future iPad or iPhone SE.

Rumors so far point to an 11th-gen iPad being announced next month. Since the 10th-gen features an A14 Bionic chip, Apple could be planning to give this tablet the A16 Bionic processor, which is a fairly capable chip.

Another option could be the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Even though Apple usually gives this device the latest and greatest chip, it could opt for the A16 processor, as rumors say Cupertino will base this entry-level iPhone on the iPhone 14 but with a single main camera.

Neither Apple nor TSMC commented on this report, which means both companies must be waiting to start mass-producing these chips to announce that Cupertino is now making iPhone chips in America.