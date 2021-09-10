Apple iPhone 13 event: Here are all the new products being announced

This coming Tuesday, Apple will hold a special media event where the company will unveil the iPhone 13 and a slew of other hardware products. Like last year, the event this year will be virtual on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And as in years past, next week’s event will not be an iPhone-only affair. On the contrary, there’s a strong possibility we’ll see Apple introduce a range of new products, including a next-gen Apple Watch and a new iteration of AirPods.

Now given that Apple’s supply chain is extensive, it’s all but impossible for the company to keep details about upcoming products from leaking out. In fact, much of what Apple will announce has already leaked in bits and pieces over the past few weeks and months. And while this isn’t to say Apple won’t have any surprise announcements for us, it stands to reason that we already have a firm grasp of what Apple plans to unveil at its iPhone 13 event next week.

Today's Top Deal

This smart air fryer is amazing and it even works with Alexa — get it at Amazon's lowest price ever! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

iPhone 13 features

Of course, we’re going to start with the event’s main attraction: the iPhone 13. Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup will consist of four devices and will largely mirror its iPhone 12 lineup. A recent report claims that iPhone 13 pricing will remain consistent with last year’s iPhone 12.

Smaller notch

The iPhone 13 design, however, will be noticeably different from its predecessor. According to several credible reports, the notch on the iPhone 13 will be markedly smaller. The current notch is 34.83mm wide while the iPhone 13 notch will reportedly be 26.8mm wide.

An iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 notch comparison can be seen in the image below:

As a point of interest, Apple was able to reduce the size of the iPhone 13 notch by moving the earpiece speaker to the bezel above the notch.

Improved display

One of the more intriguing iPhone 13 features will be the inclusion of a 120Hz ProMotion display. This feature will only be available on the iPhone 13 Pro models. The advanced displays will enable users to enjoy more fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and “smoother motion content.”

If you’re worried about the new display having an impact on battery life, Apple has a solution. According to reports, the iPhone 13 Pro displays will dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates based on the use-case scenario.

Better battery life, better cameras, and more

And speaking of battery life, the iPhone 13 Mini will reportedly have an extra hour of battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Mini. Further, the other iPhone 13 models will boast larger battery capacities.

Camera-wise, every iPhone 13 model is poised to see improvements. Every iPhone 13 model will boast improved sensors capable of receiving more light. As to specifics, rumor has it that Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will feature improved image stabilization, better low-light camera performance, and an upgraded ultra-wide lens. There’s also a strong chance the iPhone 13 will support Portrait mode for video recording.

MacRumors reported the following a few months ago:

Supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the aperture of the ultra-wide angle lens on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max to increase from ƒ/2.4 to f/1.8, with a new six-element lens assembly. This would allow for a shallower depth-of-field and much more light to enter the lens, leading to significantly improved images with the ultra-wide angle lens.

Other rumored iPhone 13 features include a 1TB storage option, an Always-On display, and new color options. And while Apple may be exploring a next-gen iPhone with a built-in Touch ID sensor, don’t expect to see that on the iPhone 13.

AirPods 3

Apple’s AirPods were widely mocked upon their release. Years later, AirPods changed the entire headphone industry. These days, most high-end earbuds have essentially copied the AirPod design. And next week, Apple will finally unveil the third iteration of its popular AirPods.

AirPods 3 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade. Design-wise, AirPods 3 will more closely resemble Apple’s AirPods Pro. This means we can expect a more compact design and a shorter stem. Additionally, AirPods 3 will likely come with silicone ear tips, similar to the AirPods Pro.

Beyond aesthetics, AirPods 3 will reportedly feature improved audio performance, better battery life, and improved water and sweat resistance. And while there have been rumors surrounding AirPods 3 including noise-cancellation functionality, it stands to reason that Apple will keep that feature exclusive to the AirPods Pro line.

Apple Watch Series 7

And lastly, we have the Apple Watch Series 7. Much like the AirPods 3, Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch will be getting a slight makeover. Rather than rounded corners, the upcoming Apple Watch will reportedly boast flatter edges. A render of what the wearable might look like can be seen below:

A dummy mockup of the Apple Watch Series 7, based on alleged CAD drawings, can be viewed below:

The overall design looks thicker, but we’ll have to wait until next Tuesday to know how accurate this photo is.

Aside from a redesigned case, the upcoming Apple Watch will feature smaller bezels. Further, the overall size of the device will be slightly bigger. The Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly ship in 41mm and 45mm configurations. There are rumors that the bigger watch size will render existing watch bands incompatible. Other Apple Watch Series 7 features we’ll likely see include a faster processor and enhanced ultra-wideband functionality.

All told, Apple’s iPhone 13 event will be a can’t miss event this coming Tuesdayember 14th.