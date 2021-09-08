Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event

Apple finally announced its ‘California Streaming’ fall event on Tuesday after months of speculation. On September 14th, we expect Apple to pull back the curtain on both the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. But those likely aren’t the only two products Apple has in the works for this fall. According to a series of tweets from PineLeaks (run by Max Weinbach), Apple also plans to reveal the AirPods 3 at its September 14th event alongside the new iPhone and Apple Watch.

AirPods 3 reveal coming on September 14th

The tweets from PineLeaks include a number of interesting details about the new products. We’ve heard many of these rumors before, but the leaker also offers some surprising new tidbits. The most interesting of the bunch concern the third-generation AirPods. Apple bringing its new headphones to this event is not especially surprising, but the leaks surrounding the AirPods 3 have not been quite as abundant as those of the iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7. Therefore, we still had some doubt that we would see the headphones at this event in September.

PineLeaks not only corroborates rumors of the AirPods 3 debuting at the event, but also offers some specifics. Apple’s AirPods 3 Charging Case will supposedly have around a 20% larger battery than that of the AirPods 2. The case also includes wireless charging by default. The second-gen AirPods Wireless Charging Case costs an extra $40. Finally, while the sound quality of the AirPods 3 should be similar to its predecessor, there will be “noticeably better bass and low ends.”

Other new Apple leaks from Twitter

Fitting to the annoucement of Apple's September event, we are publishing our report on Apple's upcoming products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and 3rd Generation AirPods. Here's what we've got to share — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

That wasn’t the only battery-related news from PineLeaks. The batteries inside the AirPods earbuds “should be around the same size as the ones found on the current AirPods Pro.” Also, Apple Watch Series 7 will bring the “first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch.”

Then there were the iPhone 13 leaks. PineLeaks doesn’t expect Apple to raise the price of the iPhone lineup in 2021. He claims that the weight and thickness of these devices will increase. This should be most noticeable on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As for batteries, he believes that the 13 mini will offer an extra hour of battery life over the 12 mini, while the 13 Pro Max will have an 18-20% larger battery than the 12 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the 13 and 13 Pro will “use the same battery component, while an increase in capacity of around 10% can be expected.” You can check out the rest of the thread on Twitter.