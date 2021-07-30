Apple AirPods 3: Everything we know so far

Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were definitely true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, we’re heading to a third-generation — AirPods 3.

Rumors about the headphones have been circulating for some time now, and as a result we have a pretty good idea of what they’ll probably end up looking like.

Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything we know so far.

AirPods 3 design

The second-generation AirPods kept the same overall design as the originals, however, AirPods 3 could change that. According to most leaks, AirPods 3 will likely have a design closer to that of AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem and a larger body.

There may be some differences between the headphones and AirPods Pro. Notably, it seems likely that the new headphones won’t have ear tips, instead offering a plastic body that’s designed to slot into the ear — like the current-generation AirPods. This has been confirmed by a series of leaks, including one from 52audio.com.

Image source: 52audio.com

As you can see by the leak, the charging case will likely differ too. The case looks similar to the AirPods Pro’s charging case, with a wider body.

AirPods 3 specs and features

AirPods 3 will likely offer new internal hardware too. A report from Bloomberg notes that Apple is working on a new chip for the AirPods 3 that will help improve the battery life of the headphones.

In terms of features, the headphones are likely to keep most of those on offer by AirPods 2. That’s to say, they’ll probably support things like Automatic Switching and pairing with all your devices, but probably won’t support premium features like noise cancelation and Spatial Audio.

AirPods 3 price and release date

AirPods 3 are likely to come at a similar price as the current-generation AirPods. Current-generation AirPods come at $159 for the standard model and $199 for the AirPods with Wireless Charging. It’s possible that Apple could continue to sell current-generation AirPods at a lower price, and the new headphones at the $199 price point.

Rumors have shifted about the release date of the headphones. Current rumors suggest the headphones will be released around the same time as the iPhone 13. That’s to say that they will likely be released sometime in September.