Report suggests AirPods 3 might launch later this year

Apple’s recently released $149 Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative to AirPods and AirPods Pro. They come with a stem-less design that makes the earphones stand out less than the AirPods. They deliver the same noise-canceling features as the more expensive AirPods Pro and feature removable tips. But the new Beats might not be what those waiting on the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 that have appeared in many rumors this year are looking for. A brand new report from Asia claims that the AirPod 3 release date might be near.

AirPods 3 will not be the actual name of Apple’s upcoming affordable AirPods wireless earphones. There’s no numbering scheme in place for a product that doesn’t see yearly releases. Apple has launched two AirPods generations since 2017, when the first model debuted. They feature the same design with a long stem. The AirPods 2 come with a charging case that charges wirelessly and improved silicon.

The AirPods 3 will bring over a significant redesign. In practice, Apple will recycle the AirPods Pro design. The AirPods 3 will have a smaller stem but won’t support noise cancellation. That’s what various reports claimed earlier this year.

The mystery of the AirPods 3 release date

Despite the garden variety of AirPods rumors this year, we’ve seen puzzling release date estimates. Some say Apple will only launch the AirPods 3 this year, with the AirPods Pro 2 to hit stores in 2022. But we have no concrete launch details for either model.

In a new report that focuses mostly on the iPhone, Nikkei Asia snuck a detail about the AirPods 3. According to sources, Apple plans updated versions for other products in the second half of the year. The list includes the new MacBook Pro and a “new version of AirPods.”

Nikkei says that the iPhone 13 series and the AirPods 3 will both start production next month. If accurate, this detail suggests that Apple could have new AirPods in stores in time for Christmas. It would make sense to see Apple launch the AirPods 3 alongside the iPhone 13. After all, new iPhones come without any sort of earphones in the box. But that’s just speculation.

A different report from Asia said a few weeks ago that some suppliers already shipped components to Apple for various next-gen devices, AirPods 3 included.

AirPods 3 release date speculation aside, the AirPods are a hot seller, especially during the holiday shopping season.

Nikkei doesn’t provide any other details about the new earphones. It’s unclear what new features to expect of them or how much they’ll cost. Given the Beats Studio Buds’ great price, and the intensifying pressure from rivals, it’ll be interesting to see the AirPods 3 launch price. Also, it’ll be interesting to see whether the AirPods 2 will remain in Apple’s lineup after their successor arrives.

