New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices

Apple’s annual iPhone special event now has an official spot on the calendar. Earlier this week, Apple announced that its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th. And even though the event will see Apple introduce AirPods 3 and a brand new Apple Watch, there’s no denying that the iPhone 13 will be the star attraction. And with the event now less than a week away, new details regarding iPhone 13 pricing have come to light.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-selling electric power tool is 5-star and it's 25% off! List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

iPhone 13 prices

The days of paying $199 for a brand new top-of-the-line subsidized iPhone are sadly long gone. Still, Apple has recently done a solid job of offering up iPhone models across a range of price points.

With Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup, leaker Max Weinbach recently claimed that we’re not going to see any sizable price increase. In fact, Weinbach anticipates that pricing across Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will remain the same.

If Weinbach — who has posted accurate Apple rumors in the past — has credible information, the iPhone 13 pricing matrix will probably look a lot like this:

iPhone 13 mini with a 5.3-inch display – $699

iPhone 13 with a 6.1-inch display – $799

iPhone 13 Pro with a 6.1-inch display – $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display – $1099

Note that the iPhone pricing above doesn’t include increases for additional storage. Note that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 shipped with 64GB of storage to start. The iPhone 12 Pro models, meanwhile, shipped with 128GB of storage to start. It remains unclear if Apple will maintain these storage tiers. Meanwhile, we’ve seen rumors that Apple might release an iPhone 13 Pro model with a 1TB storage option.

All that said, there are also rumblings that the iPhone 13 lineup may be a tad pricier on account of the global chip shortage.

iPhone 13 features

While it’s easy to become a bit numb to new iPhone upgrades year after year, the iPhone 13 is shaping up to be a worthwhile upgrade. For starters, the Pro models will reportedly ship with 120Hz ProMotion displays. This will allow for more fluid scrolling and improved responsiveness.

Additionally, the notch on the iPhone 13 will be decidedly smaller than on the iPhone 12. Whereas the width on the iPhone 12 notch checks in at 34.83mm, the iPhone 13 notch will be 26.8mm wide.

Further, the iPhone 13 will boast a brand new A15 processor, improved battery life, better camera performance across the board, and improved Face ID performance.

We’ve also seen reports pointing to the iPhone 13 featuring an Always-On display, similar in a way to the Apple Watch.

To this point, Weinbach a few months ago said that the “current design basically looks like a toned-down lock screen.” More specifically, the only visible items when the display is otherwise off will be the clock, battery charge, and incoming notifications.

iPhone 14 rumors are already here

In an unexpected twist, this week saw a wild iPhone 14 rumor emerge out of nowhere. In case you missed it, noted leaker Jon Prosser relayed that the iPhone 14 will boast a notch-less design and a front-facing hole-punch camera. Admittedly, it’s far too early to take this report with any level of seriousness. Still, we do know that Apple is trying to eliminate the notch entirely. In other words, Prosser, who has had accurate iPhone rumors in the past, might be onto something.