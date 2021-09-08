Massive iPhone 14 leak is our first look at Apple’s notchless 2022 iPhone

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser is one of the most prolific Apple leakers of the last few years. Not all of his leaks have been accurate, but his track record is significantly better than most. But on Thursday, he took his leaks to a new level. The latest episode of Prosser’s YouTube show features what he claims are renders of the final design of the iPhone 14. Apple has not even had time to announce the iPhone 13 yet, but this leak might have already spoiled next year’s iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 leak reveals notchless design

As you can see in the render above (mocked up by @RendersbyIan), Apple is finally ready to ditch the notch. Much like top Android rivals, Apple plans to adopt the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Face ID sensor array will presumably be placed beneath the screen.

This is just one of multiple noteworthy overhauls to the iPhone 14’s design. Last year, Apple brought back the flat sides of the iPhone 4. That should continue this year on the iPhone 13, but Apple is set to take it a step further in 2022. The iPhone 14 will bring back circular volume buttons. There will also be glass on top of the antenna bands, and a titanium chassis surrounding the phone. Unlike the iPhone 4, the iPhone 14 will continue to use a Lightning cable for charging.

Other changes coming to the iPhone 14

Beyond scrapping the notch, Apple will also reportedly eliminate the camera bump. The renders show a completely flat rear panel, with the camera lenses recessed within. According to Prosser, the iPhone 14 will be thicker than previous models to accommodate for this change.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the early model Prosser saw was an iPhone 14 Pro Max. There’s always a chance that some of these design changes are exclusive to the priciest model. That said, it is hard to imagine Apple keeping the notch around if it can be removed.

You can watch the full episode of Front Page Tech featuring the renders of the iPhone 14 below:

If that’s still not enough iPhone 14 news for you, head over to the Front Page Tech website. There are tons of renders there, and they have also put together an iPhone 14 AR experience. You can actually place an iPhone 14 on your desk and spin it around to check it out from every angle.