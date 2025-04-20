5 major updates Apple is expected to announce at WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025 is just around the corner. In less than two months, Apple will preview iOS 19 and all of its newest operating system updates. While it’s hard to know exactly what Apple will unveil, there are a few rumors regarding iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3.

BGR has picked out some of the most likely features Apple might unveil at WWDC 2025 for its operating systems and rounded them up below.

Design Overhaul: iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 are expected to receive a significant redesign, making these operating systems look more similar to each other. While Apple began this trend with macOS Big Sur during the M1 chip transition, it seems the company now wants to integrate its systems more cohesively.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will adjust the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is expected to be the most significant redesign for the iPhone since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur. The primary goal behind these changes is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s disparate operating systems.

On-Screen Awareness for Siri: Apple is facing challenges with its most anticipated Apple Intelligence feature, which has been delayed indefinitely. However, reports suggest the company plans to introduce on-screen awareness for Siri by this fall. This feature will allow the personal assistant to find “a podcast someone sent you a few weeks ago,” and similar tasks.

Apple Intelligence on watchOS 12: Two reports have corroborated that Apple plans to integrate Apple Intelligence features into watchOS 12. It appears the Apple Watch won’t be built specifically for AI, but will use the iPhone to power some extra capabilities.

watchOS 12 Redesign: These same reports suggest that watchOS 12 will feature a visionOS-inspired design. Gurman notes that the Apple Watch will receive “some of the new interface elements here and there, but without a major overhaul.” This will likely be one of the most important features introduced at WWDC 2025.

Packed visionOS 3 Update: It’s unclear what exactly Apple will bring to visionOS 3, but it seems the company is planning a significant update for the software on its spatial computer. Apple is expected to unveil a lighter, cheaper, and more powerful Vision Pro in the near future, which may bring even more features to visionOS 3.

Wrap up

These are some of the features we already expect Apple to unveil WWDC 2025. We’ll let you know once we learn more about them.