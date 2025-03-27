Here’s how you can try the big iOS 19 redesign on your iPhone right now

Apple is widely expected to give iOS 19 a massive design overhaul at WWDC 2025 after leakers showed design concepts based on what they saw and shared information they heard about Apple’s software plans.

YouTuber Jon Prosser demoed a Camera app mockup a few months ago, discussing Apple’s purported visionOS-based iOS 19 redesign.

More recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned the same design plans for the iPhone, saying Apple has bigger plans. All of its operating systems will see similar design changes as Apple plans to make them easier to use. The redesign would make switching between an iPhone, an iPad, and a Mac even more seamless and lay the groundwork for more complex devices of the future, like foldable iPads and Macs with touchscreen displays.

Separately, some of the new apps that Apple released already rock the new design, suggesting that iOS 19 will receive similar changes. That’s the latest Sports and Invites app, of course.

Apple announced WWDC 2025 earlier this week, with the event’s first poster teasing some of the rumored changes. The iPhone is supposed to get translucent buttons and menus that seem to be hovering atop other UI elements, similar to visionOS.

Unsurprisingly, a designer created an iOS 19 concept that you can supposedly try via App Clips.

Discovered by 9to5Mac, the iOS 19 seen in the top image is available at this link from a user called Shane.

The design features round icons and translucent menus, as seen in concepts from Prosser. The icons are also reminiscent of visionOS, the Vision Pro’s operating system.

Installing the App Clip supposedly lets you interact with some apps, including Settings, Music, and Camera. The latter even offers a live preview if you give the App Clip permission.

However, nothing about this design is official at this stage. It’s not unusual for designers to come up with iOS concepts ahead of WWDC events. It happens all the time, regardless of leaks on the matter.

Speaking of leaks, Prosser posted another video on YouTube that goes over the changes coming to iOS 19 this year going beyond the Apple apps. Supposedly, Apple wanted to redesign iOS last year but had to postpone it to 2025 to focus on Apple Intelligence for iOS 18. Sadly, we know how that effort turned out to be.

Prosser’s new video shows notifications on the lock screen, UI menus, the new keyboard, and some of Apple’s native apps. The iOS 19 concept features the same translucency seen in previous videos. The menus are rounder, some of the buttons are circular, and everything seems to be floating.

Jon Prosser’s lock screen mockup for iOS 19. Image source: YouTube

The new video also tells us that Apple won’t change the appearance of app icons. They will keep their current design rather than mimic app icons in visionOS. However, they might be translucent, as seen in the screenshot above.

That’s not to say that Prosser’s information is perfectly accurate. Gurman disputed the YouTuber’s Messages mockup that preceded the video below, saying that Prosser’s design was based on an older iOS 19 version. Then again, Gurman never produces mockups for the Apple hardware or software leaks he’s known for. Also, both leakers have been wrong before.