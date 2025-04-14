Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
Do this now to stop scammers & spammers!
Home Tech Apps & Software

Here’s how Apple plans to fix Apple Intelligence and Siri

By
Published Apr 14th, 2025 7:08PM EDT
Siri gets an AI-powered upgrade in iOS 18.
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After Apple had to delay its most important Apple Intelligence feature, it seems the company is catching up on what it needs to do to deliver advanced AI capabilities.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple will start to analyze customers’ data on devices to improve the Apple Intelligence platform. The journalist explains that Apple currently trains its AI models with synthetic data without personal details.

As Gurman explains, the company creates fake inputs of what customers could search, write, or do. With the new approach, Apple will compare a user’s email, for example, with its fake input, to improve its AI algorithm on-device.

Gurman says these insights “will help the company improve text-related features in its Apple Intelligence platform, such as summaries in notifications, the ability to synthesize thoughts in its Writing Tools, and recaps of user messages.”

The journalist writes that these features are only for users who “are opted into device analytics and product improvement capabilities.” With that, it will track how the model responds when multiple people have made the same request.

It’s unclear if this change will fundamentally improve how AI models are trained. However, we might start giving more precise input on users’ requests. Besides many other differences, what sets OpenAI and Google apart is that they collect data for their LLMs based on everyone’s information. If Apple succeeds in this more privacy-first approach, it will finally deliver on its promise of almost a year.

In the past few weeks, Apple has had to address the previously announced Siri feature for on-screen awareness, which has been postponed indefinitely.

Since then, BGR has reported on a strategic shake-up for several Apple teams. Siri now has new bosses, and Apple is rushing to deliver the on-screen awareness capabilities as soon as this fall—even though the company might have to delay them until 2026.

Since this Siri feature was the last one missing from the original Apple Intelligence announcement, the company has nothing else to promote. In addition, the already available features aren’t anything groundbreaking. Writing Tools barely worked, and Summarize Notification got an update to stop summarizing news articles’ headlines as it was getting the information wrong.

Don’t Miss: Apple removes AI references from iPhone 16 billboards after Siri fiasco

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News