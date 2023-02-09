Click to Skip Ad
Your Place or Mine and 3 more Netflix movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

Andy Meek
Published Feb 9th, 2023 3:16PM EST
Your place or Mine on Netflix
Image: Erin Simkin/Netflix

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is debuting a new romantic comedyYour Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — that will almost certainly rack up a ton of viewership from couples searching for something fun and lighthearted to stream in the coming days.

The streaming giant first unveiled the film — which is also getting a limited theatrical run — at its TUDUM event back in the fall. Your Place or Mine comes from director, writer, and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna (Devil Wears PradaMy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and we’ll tell you all about it below.

Your Place or Mine

Netflix’s logline for the movie: “Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine hits Netflix tomorrow (on February 10). And the cast here includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. In addition to Witherspoon and McKenna, Ozark’s Jason Bateman also serves as an executive producer on the film, along with Michael Costigan and Lauren Neustadter.

“The germ of the idea for Your Place or Mine began about a dozen years ago, when I was working in New York and needed a place to stay,” McKenna explained in a Netflix interview. “I have a friend who, at the time, was a bachelor living in Los Angeles and he lent me his New York apartment.

“It was funny to me how slightly uninhabited it was and how there were creature comforts that were missing. I started thinking it would be funny if I started to live his life in his apartment, getting to know the people in his life. While I was there, we were emailing almost as if that was what I was doing. Then I thought, what would happen if he came to stay where I was living and had to be a mom?”

Your Place or Mine on Netflix
Wesley Kimmel as Jack and Ashton Kutcher as Peter in “Your Place or Mine.” Image source: Erin Simkin/Netflix

3 other Netflix movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

In addition to Your Place or Mine, there are also a ton of other great movies to stream on Netflix if you’re looking for something new to watch with a significant other this Valentine’s Day. Some suggestions include:

  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Based on a popular series of novels, this Netflix movie trilogy kicks off with the 2018 film starring Lana Condor — in which her lovestruck character Lara Jean finds her quiet high school life turned upside down when secret love letters she wrote get mailed to her former crushes.
  • The Kissing Booth: Another popular Netflix film trilogy based on a book series, this one begins with a first kiss for Elle (Joey King) that leads to a romance with the hottest guy in a school — a romance that also puts her relationship with her best friend at risk.
  • The Incredible Jessica James: Jessica Williams is fantastic and near-impossible to dislike in pretty much everything she does. In this Netflix film, she’s a playwright in New York City, still hurting after a bad breakup, who meets a divorced app designer on a blind date.
