Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders docuseries will be your next true-crime obsession

From Tiger King to the newly released Gunther’s Millions, Netflix documentaries have often proven some of the wildest and most compelling releases on the streaming giant — underscoring that old adage about truth sometimes being stranger than fiction. And along these same lines, true-crime fans are about to have a new 3-episode Netflix docuseries to dive into: Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which is coming next week and will almost certainly prove impossible to resist for fans of the genre.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal docuseries

This true-crime series, Netflix explains, details how since 2014 a tight-knit South Carolina community “has been living in the wake of a series of violent, deadly crimes — all of which seem to involve one family … Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal shows how the prominent Murdaugh family purportedly used and abused their wealth and privilege to the extreme, and which family member is allegedly behind it all.”

Paul Murdaugh in “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” Image source: Netflix

The docuseries comes from Fyre Fraud Emmy nominees Jenner Furst and Jennifer Willoughby Nason, and it will be available to stream on Netflix starting on February 22. And here’s what to know about the influential Murdaugh family.

For one thing, they’ve been tied to a family law firm in South Carolina for a century, and Alex Murdaugh was a well-connected and powerful civil litigation lawyer before he resigned in 2021 amid accusations of misappropriating funds.

“In South Carolina’s Lowcountry,” Netflix’s description continues, “the Murdaugh family dynasty began to crumble after a series of events over the course of six years caused the deaths of five people — Mallory Beach (a friend of Alex’s youngest son), Stephen Smith (a friend of Alex’s oldest son), Gloria Satterfield (Alex’s housekeeper), Paul Murdaugh (Alex’s youngest son), Maggie Murdaugh (Alex’s wife) — and the alleged attempted murder of Alex himself.”

This Netflix series will dive into the circumstances of these tragedies that, among other things, have destroyed lives as well as the legacy of a well-known South Carolina family.

More Netflix documentaries

In addition to Murdaugh Murders, meanwhile, other new and forthcoming Netflix documentaries that should appeal to viewers interested in similar content include the aforementioned Gunther’s Millions — the crazy-but-true(ish) story of a German shepherd named Gunther who inherited $400 million from a mysterious countess. And it’s available to stream right now.

For decades, Netflix breathlessly explains, “the dog’s riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group. But as any good pup can tell you, it’s always worth digging a little deeper.”

Digging deeper reveals what amounts to a bizarre social experiment being performed in the mansion Gunther’s handlers bought from Madonna. If you’re like me, you’ll find yourself shaking your head throughout this series and wondering how in the world the team behind this Netflix release actually found this incredible story in the first place.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

That brings us to MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — a 3-episode Netflix documentary series coming on March 8 that will probe the mysteries surrounding the vanishing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. This was a redeye flight with 239 passengers and crew on board that was set to travel from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on a calm 2014 night. Until, that is, it completely disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff.

From Netflix’s synopsis of the series: