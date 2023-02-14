Netflix losing all 5 seasons of Arrested Development next month

TV shows come and go from Netflix’s library all the time, but it’s not often that we see any Netflix Originals leave the service. Unfortunately, that is exactly what’s happening next month, as Netflix has informed subscribers that March 14th will be the last day to watch Arrested Development. At long last, it’s time to close up shop at the frozen banana stand.

Netflix is dropping Arrested Development

This is not the first Netflix Original to be removed — not by a long shot. What’s on Netflix has a list of dozens of Netflix Originals that are no longer available to stream, from Hemlock Grove and The Killing to comedy specials from Nick Offerman, Doug Benson, and Russell Peters.

That said, it might be the highest-profile original to ever depart the service, aside from Marvel’s TV shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, etc.), which are now exclusive to Disney Plus.

Unlike the Marvel shows, Arrested Development didn’t debut on Netflix. The first three seasons of the cult classic sitcom aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006. Despite the critical acclaim, it never found an audience while on the air and was unceremoniously canceled after three seasons.

Seven years later, Netflix revived the sitcom for a fourth season and then brought the show back once more for a fifth and final season in 2018. The reception to those Netflix seasons was mixed, and many fans believed that the show should have stayed dead.

Five years after the fifth season arrived, the entire series is now set to leave the service. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Hulu, so it’s possible seasons 4 and 5 will wind up there as well next month. It’s also possible that Netflix will work out a new licensing agreement with Fox to keep the series in its streaming library, although that doesn’t seem especially likely. We’ll know for sure if Arrested Development vanishes from Netflix on March 15th.