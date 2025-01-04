Another year has just begun, and with it, a new string of TV shows have been dominating the small screen this week. The latest ranking from the search engine service Reelgood has sampled which titles people are most obsessed with at the moment, from buzzy new releases to longstanding fan favorites.
Importantly, the ranking, which you can check out below, reflects a wide range of tastes and includes the hottest series for the 7-day period that ended on Jan. 1. To prepare its weekly list, Reelgood monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.
This week’s collection of the biggest current TV shows can be found below:
- Squid Game (Netflix). With the arrival of Season 2, this survival drama remains a fan favorite worldwide and one of the most talked-about shows on all of streaming.
- Landman (Paramount+). When it comes to Taylor Sheridan, you either love him or hate him. This show, based on the podcast Boomtown, is about the world of Big Oil — the fortunates it creates, and the hardscrabble lives it requires.
- The Agency (Paramount+ with Showtime). A remake of the iconic French spy series Le Bureau des Légendes, this atmospheric spy thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a CIA officer in London who comes in from the cold.
- Yellowstone (The Paramount Network). Sheridan’s iconic modern-day Western peaked a long time ago, but the final season (which was kind of all over the place) continues to captivate viewers. When it was good, it was really good in its exploration of land struggles and high drama on a Montana ranch.
- The Day of the Jackal (Peacock). Based on the Frederick Forsyth spy novel of the same name, this suspenseful politicall thriller – about the cat-and-mouse chase between an assassin and his target – was one of the best Peacock shows of 2024 (read our interview with star Eddie Redmayne here).
- Black Doves (Netflix). Speaking of excellent spy drama, this next title is a psychological crime thriller with elements of espionage that stars Keira Knightley as you’ve never seen her before — a deadly quasi-spook. A rare 10/10 Netflix series.
- Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+ With Showtime). The creepy antihero is back, in this Paramount+ thriller about everyone’s favorite serial killer … in training.
- What If…? (Disney+). Finally, a fresh perspective on the somewhat stale superhero genre. Marvel’s animated What If…? explores alternate realities in the Marvel Universe, bringing a fresh perspective to beloved storylines and characters.
- No Good Deed (Netflix). From the official Netflix synopsis: “When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins.”
- Silo (Apple TV+). Rounding out this week’s list is Apple’s super-addictive sci-fi drama about the last survivors of humanity, living out their days in an underground silo after an apocalyptic event aboveground.