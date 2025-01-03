Netflix is kicking off 2025 strong with a slate of highly anticipated releases for the first full week of the year next week — a collection of new titles that offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of juicy documentaries, hard-hitting drama, or even … professional wrestling!

In fact, let’s start with the latter. WWE Raw is coming to Netflix on Jan. 6, now that the streaming giant is the exclusive home of the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling program in the US, Canada, the UK, and Latin America (more countries and regions will be added over time). The premiere episode, which kicks off at 8 pm ET, will feature some of the biggest names in the WWE — including John Cena, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and many more.

Per the streamer, “The WWE and Netflix partnership marks a new era for WWE fans, with the much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming unfolding 52 weeks a year.”

As for what else is arriving on Netflix next week, there’s both fictional drama and the real-life kind. The latter includes Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, coming on Jan. 7. And this, of course, is a Netflix release that needs no introduction. I’ve written more about this particular documentary here, but the bottom line, as we all know, is that the late Jerry Springer is known for having hosted the trashiest talk show of all time, literally.

His show offered up tabloid-style garbage featuring the worst kinds of people over almost 4,000 unhinged episodes across 27 seasons and featured a litany of wretched guests. Luke Sewell, who previously directed Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King for Netflix, is the director, and the streaming giant says the title will include “first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders,” as well as interviews with former guests and producers who’ll talk about the “destruction” caused by the show.

Now that all that’s out of the way, we can turn to what’s undoubtedly the crown jewel of next week’s Netflix lineup: American Primeval, a dark, character-driven drama set in the unforgiving world of America’s frontier days.

Coming on Jan. 9, the show from director Peter Berg is a kind of snapshot of what life was like in 1857 in the brutal American West. Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the show examines the violent collision of culture, community, and religion during this formative period for the country, when men and women were still fighting and dying for control of the land. “The ensemble,” Netflix explains, tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier.” And I’m going to go ahead and call it now.

Read more about the show in our previous coverage here. I’m also going to go out on a limb: The trailer alone strongly suggests that the first must-watch Netflix drama of 2025 has arrived.