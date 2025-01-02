2025 has only barely begun, but it’s already shaping up to be a monumental year as far as Netflix releases go, with new series coming across a wide variety of genres that are sure to captivate audiences around the world.

This list will no doubt change as we get deeper into the year — but, at this point in the first week of 2025, here are seven Netflix TV shows I’m most excited about, both as someone who covers the streaming giant’s content as well as a consumer of it. And I’ll present these in no particular order, starting with a new historical drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders. (Where release timing is known, that will be included — but we don’t have that yet for every series mentioned below).

1. House of Guinness. Imagine a Succession-style period drama documenting the family behind the Guinness business empire — which, by the way, is still going strong today. That’s what we’re getting with this Netflix series from Steven Knight, which will follow the death of brewery founder Benjamin Guinness, and the battle to see which of his four children will come out on top in the aftermath of his death.

2. Death by Lightning. This next upcoming Netflix release is noteworthy for two producers behind it: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who of course launched Game of Thrones at HBO. Based on Candice Millard’s 2011 novel Destiny of the Republic, Netflix explains that this drama “brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him,” with Michael Shannon starring as President Garfield.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

3. American Primeval. Fans of dark and gritty Westerns, this next Netflix release is for you. Starring Taylor Kitsch and directed by Peter Berg, American Primeval is set in 1857 — and here’s some of the official Netflix summary: “Up is down, pain is everywhere, and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: Survival” (read more about the show here). Release date: Jan 9.

4. Zero Day. Robert De Niro is making his TV debut in this Netflix thriller with a story that blends cyber warfare and national security. De Niro plays a former US president who heads up a group called the Zero Day Commission. As the leader of that group, he’s charged with getting to the bottom of a major cyberattack that’s led to thousands of deaths and widespread chaos (read more about the show here). Release date: Feb. 20.

5. East of Eden. Book lovers will definitely want to put Netflix’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden on their list. Set in California’s Salinas Valley and regarded as Steinbeck’s magnum opus, the novel tells a sprawling-multigenerational story exploring themes of good and evil, the complexity of human nature, and free will. The cast is led by Florence Pugh, and Zoe Kazan is the co-showrunner bringing it to life.

6. Squid Game (Season 3). These final two upcoming Netflix series are the biggest of the big. The internet was abuzz over the past 24 hours following speculation that Netflix might have leaked the release date for the third and final season of its biggest show of all time, Squid Game — a Netflix Korea YouTube video pointed to June 27, but it’s since been deleted. It just goes to show you how obsessed people still are with Squid Game, Season 2 of which had the streamer’s biggest debut of all time.

7. Stranger Things (Season 5). Here’s another returning Netflix series that over the years has proven a monoculture event with few equals. Production wrapped on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things just a few days ago — and not only is the entire main cast back for Season 5, but Terminator star Linda Hamilton is also joining in a mysterious role. The final chapter of the beloved series will bring the Hawkins gang’s epic journey to a close, promising a wrap-up of the story of Eleven, the Upside Down, and other lingering mysteries.