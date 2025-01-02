After crunching data from its users, the online entertainment database IMDb has released its rundown of the most anticipated movies and TV shows of 2025 — lists that, among other things, make clear that audiences are in for an action-packed, star-studded year of streaming and big-screen entertainment. From iconic superheroes to thrilling new series, the lists offer a revelatory snapshot of what everyone will be watching this year. And we’ll start with IMDb’s summary of the new TV shows that viewers are most excited about.

The series listed below will all premiere this year consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2024. IMDbPro rankings are based on raw page view activity from the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. The site’s users can also add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, which will let them get alerts when they become available.

The list of the most anticipated new TV shows is topped by Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic Marvel vigilante to the Marvel universe. Other top-ranked series include FX’s Alien: Earth, which will bring a chilling new take on the legendary sci-fi franchise, while HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry is set to reintroduce viewers to the terrifying world of Stephen King’s creation.

As for the most-anticipated returning series, those include blockbuster hits like FX’s fan-favorite chef series The Bear, Prime Video’s tough guy drama Reacher, and HBO hits The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

IMDb’s most anticipated new TV series of 2025

1. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+)

2. Alien: Earth (FX)

3. It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

4. Suits: L.A. (NBC)

5. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

6. American Primeval (Netflix)

7. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

8. NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+)

9. El Turco (TBA)

10. Ironheart (Disney+)

IMDb’s most anticipated returning TV series

1. The Bear (FX/Hulu)

2. The Rookie (Hulu)

3. Monsters anthology (Netflix)

4. Reacher (Prime Video)

5. Stranger Things (Netflix)

6. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

7. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

8. Silo (Apple TV+)

9. The White Lotus (HBO)

10. The Last of Us (HBO)

Let’s turn now to the feature films that IMDb thinks audiences are most excited about this year.

As with the TV rankings, the IMDb list of films is powered by exclusive data from its IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings (updated weekly). As you can see from the list of movies below, superheroes will clearly be top of mind among 2025 audiences, with Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Thunderbolts* all topping the list.

IMDb’s most anticipated movies of the year

1. Superman

2. 28 Years Later

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

4. How to Train Your Dragon

5. Thunderbolts*

6. Captain America: Brave New World

7. Snow White

8. Jurassic World: Rebirth

9. A Minecraft Movie

10. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning