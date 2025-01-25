The Squid Game Season 2 mania appears to have run its course for now, with Netflix’s blockbuster Korean drama finally replaced by a new TV series from the streaming giant that’s everyone’s obsessing over this week. Specifically, the anti-Yellowstone and uber-violent Western American Primeval, starring a gritty and grizzled Taylor Kitsch.

That, at least, is the read from the newest batch of streaming data from Reelgood — as well as, for that matter, from Netflix, which likewise releases global Top 10 data each week, the latest dump showing that American Primeval has squeaked past Squid Game to be the #1 show worldwide on the streamer this week. Not a bad showing for a new series that’s only been available on Netflix for three weeks at this point, and which has earned a respectable 87% audience score on the tomato site in addition to dethroning the biggest Netflix series of all time.

“Handsomely shot and thoroughly grim,” reads the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus of the new drama, “American Primeval drives home its point about a nation’s bone-deep savagery to persuasive, and sometimes deadening, effect.” As mentioned above, the latest Reelgood TV chart for the week, covering the seven-day period that ended on Jan. 22, likewise has the show at #1 — a ranking that’s based on Reelgood monitoring 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell in “American Primeval.” Image source: Matt Kennedy/Netflix

On a personal note: As a hardcore fan of Apple’s Severance, I feel pretty confident in predicting that American Primeval most likely won’t stay at #1 belong, with Apple’s newly returned dystopian workplace drama nipping at its heels (check out our recap of the most recent Severance Season 2 episode here).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For now, though, let’s dive into this week’s Top 10 TV series list from Reelgood.

1. American Primeval (Netflix). A gritty and visceral drama exploring the untamed frontier of 19th-century America, this is arguably Netflix’s first must-watch series of 2025 — thanks to its star-studded cast and raw portrayal of frontier life amid an exploration of survival, community, and the human spirit.

2. Severance (Apple TV+). Apple’s psychological thriller feels like it’s breaking through in the same way that Ted Lasso did, now that its Season 2 has finally debuted after an arduous wait for fans. The show, in which office denizens “sever” themselves into a workplace innie that’s distinct from their real-world idea, continues to be one of the most ambitious and satisfying shows that’s out now.

3. Landman (Paramount+). Paramount+ hitmaker Taylor Sheridan based his latest drama for the streamer on the acclaimed podcast Boomtown. Billy Bob Thornton plays a fixer in the oil and gas industry, and the show itself is centered around the West Texas oil boom.

4. Silo (Apple TV+). One of several top-tier sci-fi shows on Apple’s streaming service, Silo is based on the series of acclaimed novels from Hugh Howey that tell a riveting story about the last survivors of humanity, living out their days in an underground silo after an apocalyptic event aboveground.

5. Twin Peaks (Paramount+). The late David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker and artist known for his surreal and enigmatic storytelling, was the creator of this groundbreaking TV series blending mystery, horror, and quirky humor to explore the dark underbelly of a small town.

6. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with medical crises, personal dramas, and workplace politics in this drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time — with the 15-episode season adding up to a single 15-hour ER shift. Here’s our preview of the season.

7. High Potential (ABC/Hulu). I don’t know about you, but I’d watch Kaitlin Olson in pretty much anything. In ABC’s hit new crime drama, she stars as Morgan — a single mother with an exceptional mind becomes a consultant for the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division.

8. The Agency (Paramount+ with Showtime). A remake of the iconic French spy series Le Bureau des Légendes, this atmospheric spy thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a CIA officer in London who comes in from the cold. A breath of fresh air in a genre that too often serves up silly tripe like Netflix’s new Back in Action.

9. Squid Game (Netflix). Squid Game Season 2 continues the gripping and brutal high-stakes competition story that captivated audiences around the world, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk having brought an even more intense and emotional narrative to the franchise.

10. Yellowstone (The Paramount Network). The Yellowstone TV show has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, redefining the modern Western genre and anchoring a sprawling franchise that continues to captivate audiences. Its success has paved the way for multiple spinoffs, including 1883, 1923, plus upcoming shows 6666 and The Madison.