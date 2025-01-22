History buffs won’t want to miss this powerful new Apple TV+ military docuseries

Later this month, Apple TV+ is set to launch an emotionally charged military history documentary project about the Vietnam War. The six-part Vietnam: The War that Changed America, narrated by Ethan Hawke, will mark the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and revisit the controversial and divisive conflict that forever altered the course of American history.

Using newly discovered archival footage and poignant reunions of Vietnam veterans (some of whom are shown reconnecting for the first time in nearly 50 years), the series goes behind the headlines to tell the human stories of the conflict — drawing on firsthand accounts from soldiers, civilians, and anti-war activists. By exploring more than 1,100 hours of material, the filmmakers were able across six episodes to paint an intimate and complicated portrait of a nation wrestling with loss, division, and transformation. Additionally, the Apple series examines the toll of the war on those who fought it, as well as the profound changes it brought to the homefront.

Some of the voices featured in the series include Bill Broyles, a celebrated Hollywood screenwriter and Lieutenant during the war who reunites with a member of his platoon after 50 years; Hilary Brown, ABC News’ first female foreign correspondent who covered the fall of Saigon; Melvin Pender, the Olympic gold-medal-winning runner who competed in 1968 between tours in Vietnam; and soldiers from the Viet Cong who fought in the Tet Offensive, including the first Viet Cong woman in her district to shoot down an enemy aircraft.

This timely docuseries promises to engage history enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, offering a fresh lens on a pivotal chapter in American history. Vietnam: The War That Changed America will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ starting January 31.