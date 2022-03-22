This new Netflix horror-fantasy series is way scarier than people thought

If you’re a David Lynch fan — and if you were into recent Netflix horror releases like Brand New Cherry Flavor and Archive 81 — you should also put Netflix’s Cracow Monsters on your list of titles from the genre to watch next.

That’s according to one of the recent Rotten Tomatoes user reviews for the latter, which just debuted on Netflix. And which the streamer explains is largely about a young woman haunted by her past. She subsequently “joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.”

Cracow Monsters Netflix season one

Check out the trailer below for this new series, especially if you’re a fan of the horror genre.

Along these lines, 2021 was certainly a great year for horror fans, with Netflix debuting one major series and feature film after another along these lines. And 2022 has started off strong as well, with not only series like Cracow Monsters but buzzy theatrical releases. Like A24’s X, which is in theaters now and blends horror and elements of porn into one salacious package.

Cracow Monsters, meanwhile, hasn’t been out for too long. Which is to say, it hasn’t had much time to garner a critical mass of reviews yet. So far, though, it has a 60 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on five users reviews, like the most recent which notes:

“Though this series definitely depends on slow build, mystery, and giving the audience a chance to put things together on their own, the suspense and result are quite worth the effort, even for this American who knows nothing about Poland, Polish life, or mythology.”

Okay, So this Cracow Monsters show is likely the best thing since Buffy. Give it a watch. — Reverend Blair (@ReverendBlair) March 21, 2022

Top horror series on Netflix

Below, meanwhile, you’ll find a sampling of some of the other horror TV series that are especially popular on Netflix at the moment. Ranging from Stranger Things (no surprise there, since its new season is coming soon) to Brand New Cherry Flavor. The latter of which is in the news again because people are discovering its graphic sex scene.

Netflix links and show descriptions are also below:

All of Us are Dead : “It’s an ordinary day at high school … until a zombie virus is set loose. Act fast, run for you life, and, most importantly, do not get bitten.”

: “It’s an ordinary day at high school … until a zombie virus is set loose. Act fast, run for you life, and, most importantly, do not get bitten.” Stranger Things : “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.” Brand New Cherry Flavor : “A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.”

: “A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.” Archive 81: “An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

