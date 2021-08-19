People are saying this one scene in Netflix’s crazy new show went way too far

Brand New Cherry Flavor may be a top-ranked Netflix series at the moment, but some of its most memorable scenes are the stuff that nightmares are made of.

Certainly, the world’s biggest streamer has been crushing it lately on the horror genre front. Many of the new series and movies it’s released along these lines have quickly ascended the Netflix Top 10 lists. Examples include the Fear Street movie trilogy, as well as the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story. And then there’s the new Brand New Cherry Flavor Netflix limited series. Which is in a league of its alone and quite possibly, as we argued in a recent post, among the grossest things that Netflix has ever released.

Today's Top Deal

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix series)

Here’s how Netflix describes this newly released 8-episode series in its official synopsis. “An aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge.” Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

Oh, sweet child. Just wait.

If you love:

– 90s fashion

– occult vibes

– putting curses on your Hollywood enemies

– the taste of sweet revenge BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR, a limited series starring Rosa Salazar🇵🇪, is now streaming on Netflix 🍒 pic.twitter.com/MH0vOKXcT9 — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) August 13, 2021

At one point in Brand New Cherry Flavor, the young filmmaker Lisa, played by Rosa Salazar, turns to a witch doctor (played by Catherine Keener) to put a curse on a movie director. Some time after that, however, Salazar’s character … look, there’s no easy way to say this. She starts throwing up slimy kittens. Over and over again. Vomiting up a pile of filth which contains meowing kittens.

And that’s not the worst part.

Nightmare fuel

Obviously, she goes back to the witch doctor to confront her. “No more throwing up kittens!” is her reasonable demand. Okay, fine, the witch doctor says. And then does that thing you see in movies a lot, where you see a genie or witch or some such thing grant a request that turns out horrible on the basis of a technicality. This is to say, in this case, the “fix” that the witch doctor produces leaves Salazar’s character in a much, much worse state.

*Spoiler alert, sort of*

And now we come to Episode 4 of the series. The one where Lisa … starts giving birth to kittens.

The title of this episode is Tadpole Smoothie. Basically, Lisa gets up out of the bath at one point and notices a gash in her side. It feels good to touch. Until it doesn’t. She starts writhing in pain. And then out comes the kitten. “Tell her I’ll go back to puking,” Salazar’s character says to the witch doctor’s stupefied lackey (played by Mark Acheson).

“We want the show to feel like a nightmare,” the series’ two executive producers, showrunners and writers explained in a Q&A included with Netflix’s press material for Brand New Cherry Flavor. “From one angle, it’s a story about an artist trying to get what exists in her head out into the world. And how insane, turbulent, sidetracked and corrupted that process can get. It’s about other things too. But the most important thing to us was trying to create a uniquely surreal experience and a memorable main character.”